New Study by New York - Israel Business Alliance: Israeli-founded Businesses Contribute Significantly to New York State Economy, Are Positioned for Future Growth

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli-founded companies are making a substantial impact on the New York State economy by generating significant revenue and hiring New Yorkers, according to the findings of a study released today by the New York – Israel Business Alliance. The independent study determined that Israeli-founded companies in New York directly contributed $18.6 billion in revenue in 2018. The economic benefit to New York jumped to $33.8 billion when factoring in additional spending on goods and services in the local economy, representing 2.02% of the state's Gross Domestic Product. The 506 Israel-founded companies in New York State directly employed 24,850 New Yorkers and indirectly employed 27,502 when accounting for the additional demand for local goods and services. The study focused on recent growth trends and found that from 2014 to 2016, Israeli companies secured $3.5 billion in venture capital funding and, in 2016 alone, were responsible for more than 20% of the total capital raised in New York State. From 2016 to 2018, the growth continued. During those years, Israeli-founded businesses had a 9.5% year-over-year growth for direct revenue generated, while the rest of the state grew by 4.2%. Further, Israeli-founded businesses added new jobs at double the state's rate: Israeli companies saw 2.5% job growth while the rst of the state had 1.2%.



Additional Key Findings in Brief: New York State is home to five Israeli-founded unicorns – startups valued at $1 billion and above: Compass, Lemonade, Payoneer, Taboola, and WeWork.

. Including the standard multiplier effect on the local economy, from 2016 to 2018, the overall revenue and employment impact of Israeli-founded businesses in New York increased by 8.7% and 3.0% per year, respectively. The report also identified industries ripe for development and growth, based on compatibility between key New York State economic development initiatives and Israeli expertise: agriculture, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, drones, life sciences, and renewable energy.

"For anyone who has spent time in New York over the past decade, it's evident that Israeli businesses are flourishing here," New York – Israel Business Alliance founder Aaron Kaplowitz said. "For the first time, we're able to quantify their impact and use data to help create additional jobs and generate more revenue across New York State." The New York – Israeli Economic Impact Report executive summary is available at www.nyisrael.org. Stax Inc., a global market research firm, conducted the study by applying methodology that was developed and later updated at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, Technion, and Beijing's Tsinghua University. The research relies primarily on data from 2016 and 2018. About the New York – Israel Business Alliance The mission of the New York – Israel Business Alliance is to create economic opportunities between New York State and Israel. Guided by data, NYIBA monitors economic development activity and trends in the public and private sectors to identify bilateral business growth potential. The Alliance hosts information seminars, organizes trade missions, and provides its members with funding notifications and investment opportunities.

