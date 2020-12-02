[June 25, 2019] New ExOne Initiative Emphasizes Industrial 3D Printing Leadership, Customer Relationships

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE) ("ExOne"), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today launched a new marketing initiative that will emphasize its leadership position and focus on helping industrial customers solve problems. Announced in conjunction with the 2019 GIFA International Foundry Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany, the initiative includes renewal of its strong commitment to industrial customers who have helped the Company achieve its market-leading position in binder jetting technology. In addition to the recently announced appointment of a new Chief Customer Officer, Charlie Grace, ExOne is focused on lowering the cost of machine ownership and developing specialized applications and features that will simplify the 3D printing process. ExOne is also introducing a new tagline - Collaborate. Innovate. Accelerate. The Company believes that it highlights the collaborative relationship ExOne has with its customers, how the Company helps customers innovate with 3D printing technologyand ultimately transform their businesses - from rapid product development to custom and serial production.



What's more, ExOne's all-new website makes it easier to find the Company's growing portfolio of sand and metal 3D printers, as well as its growing list of qualified industrial materials. "ExOne has been developing, delivering and optimizing sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting for more than 20 years," said ExOne CEO John Hartner. "Our experience helps us deliver more reliable and advanced sand and metal 3D printers, which help solve our customers' toughest problems. We are excited to continue working closely with our community of industrial customers and show the world why we believe that ExOne will remain the leader in binder jetting technology."

Visit ExOne's website to learn more: https://www.exone.com. About ExOne® ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOne's machines serve direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component; indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through its network of ExOne Adoption Centers ("EACs"). ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including training and technical support that is necessary for purchasers of its 3D printing machines to print products. The Company believes that its ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as its industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and printing speed) uniquely position ExOne to serve the needs of industrial customers. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005176/en/

