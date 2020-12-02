[June 24, 2019]

New Product Information Section Added to John Weiss & Son Website

HARLOW, England, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Weiss & Son, the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard ophthalmic micro-surgical instruments and procedures, is pleased to announce the creation of a brand new product information section on its website, which is now live at https://www.haag-streit.com/john-weiss/products/john-weiss-instruments/our-range/.

This new online section provides an overviw of the comprehensive portfolio of John Weiss-branded ophthalmic micro-surgical instruments. It includes information on; titanium, stainless steel and reusable instruments, which are indexed in categories of; Forceps, Needle Holders, Scissors, Choppers & Manipulators, Specula, Extraocular and Specialist. It also has a section on Single-use instruments.







John Weiss & Son has built its reputation on the ability to invent and manufacture high-quality instruments based on the ideas and requests of Surgeons worldwide. With over 2500 products, the range encompasses all subspecialties of Ophthalmic Surgery; cataract, corneal, oculoplastic, glaucoma and vitreoretinal, as well as veterinary and middle ear surgery.

To view the new section of the John Weiss website, please visit https://www.haag-streit.com/john-weiss/products/john-weiss-instruments/our-range/. For further information on any of the John Weiss product portfolio, please email sales@johnweiss.com or call 01279 883858.

For news media enquiries, please contact:

Rebecca Seymour

Marketing Co-ordinator

Email: rseymour@haag-streit-uk.com

DDI: 01279 456260

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927656/John_Weiss_Son_Products.jpg