[June 24, 2019] New 2019 Cloud Security Research Reveals Key Challenges for Security Professionals

Security professionals continue to face a number of major challenges as more organizations move legacy IT operations to cloud infrastructure and applications, and traditional security tools often fall short, according to the 2019 Cloud Security Report. The research, produced by Cybersecurity Insiders and sponsored by Delta Risk, a leading provider of cloud security and consulting services, clearly shows that organizations must assess their cloud security posture and strategies on a regular basis and have a well-developed incident response plan that includes cloud applications and infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005387/en/ Among the findings: The top cloud security concern is data loss and leakage (64 percent).

Unauthorized access through misuse of employee credentials and improper access controls (42 percent) takes the number one spot in this year's survey as the single biggest perceived vulnerability to cloud security, tied with insecure interfaces and APIs (42 percent). This is followed by cloud misconfigurations (40 percent).

Most respondents (54 percent) say cloud environments are at higher risk of security breaches than traditional on-premises environments - a 5 percent increase from last year. "We are pleased to have Delta Risk as a partner in this year's research," said Holger Schulze, CEO and Founder of Cybersecurity Insiders. "The 2019 Cloud Security Report highlights the fact that IT and security professionals have to take the lead in securing their cloud data, systems, and services under the shared responsibility model." Download now: https://go.deltarisk.com/2019-cloud-security-report



John Hawley, Vice President of Product Strategy, noted, "We've developed our cloud-native ActiveEye solution to address the limitations of legacy security tools and give organizations the visibility they need into their cloud, endpoints, and networks, as well as provide 24 x 7 support from our security operations center (SOC) specialists." "The 2019 research supports what we hear from organizations about their challenges with effectively monitoring cloud applications and infrastructure," said Tempy Wright, Vice President of Marketing. "High-profile data breaches in the past year have driven increased concerns about the security of cloud environments, and we see this reflected in the survey results."

The 2019 Cloud Security Report includes current cloud security trends and data points to help companies benchmark how their own organization is doing. It also offers insights into cloud security threats, organizational investment priorities, and solutions. The results are based on real-time feedback from IT security professionals in the 400,000-member Information Security Community. Delta Risk will showcase its solutions as an exhibitor at booth 417 at the inaugural Amazon Web Services (News - Alert) (AWS) cloud security conference, AWS re:Inforce. The event takes place June 25 and 26 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. It will feature keynote speaker Steve Schmidt, Vice President and CIO for AWS, hundreds of sessions, and networking opportunities with more than 8,000 cloud security professionals. Visit https://deltarisk.com/blog/blog-aws-reinforce-2019-what-to-expect/ for more details. About Delta Risk Delta Risk delivers cloud security, SOC-as-a-Service, managed security, and professional services to commercial and public sector clients. We provide the visibility and control needed for effective cloud, endpoint, and network security to bridge the gap to a modern security approach. ActiveEye, our proprietary platform, uses Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) to optimize and scale Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities across the enterprise. Our US-based cyber security experts provide 24×7 monitoring, consulting, and guidance to our customers on their journey to a secure environment. Professional services include penetration testing, exercises and training, vulnerability assessments, threat hunting, and incident response. Founded in 2007, the Delta Risk team draws on a rich history in the military intelligence community and law enforcement. For more information visit https://deltarisk.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005387/en/

