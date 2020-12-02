[June 20, 2019] New Category of Technology: Digital Adoption Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe , the world's first Digital Adoption Platform and one of the fastest-growing software companies globally, is announcing that Gartner has included WalkMe as a Sample Digital Adoption Solutions Vendor in a research report. "For the past several years, WalkMe has been carrying out its vision to bridge the gap between humans and technology. To do so, we invented and pioneered the Digital Adoption Platform, which supports the world's leading companies in their digital transformation initiatives," says Rephael Sweary, President and Co-founder of WalkMe. "Today, we believe that we received another important acknowledgment, this time from Gartner, the leading research firm in the market. We are excited to see how our original idea has turned into a reality for leading executives worldwide and now into an industry of its own. We're honored and feel proud to be mentioned in Gartner's Increase Sales Productivity with Digital Adoption Solutions report." In today's business world, employees are overwhelmed with the rate and complexity of technological change, forcing organizations to go through digital transformation. Organizations are simultaneously undergoing changes in their business model, operations, technology, and workplace environment. Additionally, th majority of companies fail to close the gap between the technological promise and their desired outcome. With a digital adoption strategy in place, organizations streamline their digital workplace and maximize their software usage resulting in a successful transformation internally and externally.



According to Gartner, "Digital adoption solutions are used to improve adoption of multiple tools across the organization. The software walks a user through business processes across multiple products. It provides a consistent user experience, eliminating in some cases manual entry." With this report, we believe that Gartner is recognizing that Digital Adoption Solutions are the future of enterprise software and are valuable for organizations transforming to digital optimization. WalkMe enables leading enterprise organizations to achieve digital transformation by maximizing the use of their digital assets. By engaging users and providing an optimal user experience, WalkMe enables the success of organizations digital transformation by increasing usage, overcoming change, and increasing the return-on-investment on its software system investment.

Since its founding in 2011, WalkMe has grown substantially to become a global powerhouse in the Digital Adoption space. To date, WalkMe has raised over $217.5 million in funding, has opened 10 offices worldwide, and has released dominating technological solutions in the machine learning and Artificial Intelligence space. *Gartner Increase Sales Productivity With Digital Adoption Solutions, Melissa Hilbert, 21 May 2019. About WalkMe: WalkMe pioneered the Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) to transform the user experience in today's overwhelming digital world. Using artificial intelligence, engagement, guidance and automation, WalkMe's transparent overlay assists users to complete tasks easily within any enterprise software, mobile application or website. Founded in 2011, WalkMe software is used by 2,000 enterprises globally, including 30 percent of Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit https://www.walkme.com/ . Contact

