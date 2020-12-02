ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New v9.7 of Leading Bath and Kitchen Design Software Solution ProKitchen Now Available
[June 19, 2019]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real View Inc. has announced that ProKitchen version 9.7 is now available for Windows and Mac. The leading kitchen design software solution now offers Dynamic Design Showcase, radius walls, cathedral walls, skylight windows, rotating floor images, and several more additions and enhancements. A free 14-day free trial is available at https://www.prokitchensoftware.com.

ProKitchen is an innovative, accessible, and affordable bath and kitchen design software solution, and includes a comprehensive collection of over 500 manufacturer catalogs, custom furniture, appliance, and accessory catalogs. The powerful, yet easy-to-use tool can be augmented with various add-ons, and is trusted by professional designers, retailers and manufacturers around the world to impress customers, increase productivity, and improve efficiency.

The new ProKitchen 9.7 delivers a range of new options to crate imaginative and exhilarating designs, including radius walls, cathedral walls of various shapes, skylight windows with realistic sun rays peering through, and rotating floor images. It also features multiple customer report improvements, and a greatly expanded Dynamic Design Showcase to easily create powerful presentations directly in ProKitchen, and re-render them for customers in unique ways. Key Dynamic Design Showcase upgrades include support for multicolor designs, headers and footers, data exporting, and the option to apply a single showcase to multiple designs.



Commented Valerie Aleksandrova, VP of Sales & Marketing at Real View Inc.: "ProKitchen has revolutionized the kitchen and bath industry, and version 9.7 elevates the impact to a whole new level. We have made it even easier for professionals to design, impress, and close the sale with the fastest and easiest bath and kitchen design software available."

About Real View, Inc.


Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Real View Inc. is the creator of ProKitchen, the #1 kitchen design tool for professional designers, retailers and manufacturers. A 14-day free trial is available. The company also offers a growing library of free on-demand and scheduled webinars that feature tips, tricks, and best practices to create imaginative and exhilarating designs.  

For More Information:
Andrew Russo, Marketing Director
info@prokitchensoftware.com

Rendering with the new skylight & cathedral walls features in ProKitchen 9.7

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-v9-7-of-leading-bath-and-kitchen-design-software-solution-prokitchen-now-available-300871652.html

SOURCE Real View, Inc.


