|[May 09, 2019]
New NSTA Resource Helps Educators Teach Both Science Content and English
Teachers can combine science-teaching strategies with
down-to-earth help for emergent multilingual learners (EMLs) through a
new book from NSTA
Press. Supporting
Emergent Multilingual Learners in Science: Grades 7-12
shows how to reduce conflicts and enhance connections between
inquiry teaching and language instruction.
Grounded in solid research, the book shows how to put into practice the
5R Instructional Model: Replace, Reveal, Repeat, Reposition, and Reload.
It's a framework for creating instructional strategies that provide
authentic language-learning opportuniies within an inquiry-based
science classroom.
The book begins by laying out the need for a special approach to
integrating science and language and also outlines the 5R model. It then
focuses on each of the five Rs and shows how they play out in
specific situations. The book ends with "Voices From Teachers." This
section allows readers to learn from experienced colleagues how the 5R
model works as a tool to develop science lessons.
The authors of Supporting Emergent Multilingual Learners in Science
have diverse backgrounds in science, mathematics, and bilingual
education. They draw on the overlap they've discovered among these areas
to help teachers-regardless of their background and current teaching
assignment-to enable the success of emergent multilingual learners.
Browse sample
pages of this title for free at the NSTA
Science Store website.
For additional information or to purchase a copy of Supporting
Emergent Multilingual Learners in Science: Grades 7-12 and
other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by
phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The
118-page book is priced at $23.96 and discount-priced for NSTA members
at $19.17. (Stock # PB446X; ISBN #978-1-68140-481-3)
About NSTA
The Arlington, VA-based National
Science Teachers Association is the largest professional
organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and
learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes
approximately 55,000 science teachers, science supervisors,
administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others
involved in science education.
NSTA
Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on
the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science,
NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content
and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook
for the latest information and new book releases.
