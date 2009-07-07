[May 09, 2019] New NSTA Resource Helps Educators Teach Both Science Content and English

Teachers can combine science-teaching strategies with down-to-earth help for emergent multilingual learners (EMLs) through a new book from NSTA Press. Supporting Emergent Multilingual Learners in Science: Grades 7-12 shows how to reduce conflicts and enhance connections between inquiry teaching and language instruction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190509005010/en/ Supporting Emergent Multilingual Learners in Science book cover (Graphic: Business Wire) Grounded in solid research, the book shows how to put into practice the 5R Instructional Model: Replace, Reveal, Repeat, Reposition, and Reload. It's a framework for creating instructional strategies that provide authentic language-learning opportuniies within an inquiry-based science classroom.



The book begins by laying out the need for a special approach to integrating science and language and also outlines the 5R model. It then focuses on each of the five Rs and shows how they play out in specific situations. The book ends with "Voices From Teachers." This section allows readers to learn from experienced colleagues how the 5R model works as a tool to develop science lessons. The authors of Supporting Emergent Multilingual Learners in Science have diverse backgrounds in science, mathematics, and bilingual education. They draw on the overlap they've discovered among these areas to help teachers-regardless of their background and current teaching assignment-to enable the success of emergent multilingual learners.

Browse sample pages of this title for free at the NSTA Science Store website. For additional information or to purchase a copy of Supporting Emergent Multilingual Learners in Science: Grades 7-12 and other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 118-page book is priced at $23.96 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $19.17. (Stock # PB446X; ISBN #978-1-68140-481-3) About NSTA The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teachers Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college.

