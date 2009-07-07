[May 09, 2019] New Publication Shows the EndoPredict® Test Identifies Women with Early-Stage Breast Cancer Who Can Forgo Extended Endocrine Therapy

SALT LAKE CITY, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a global leader in personalized medicine, today announced that the EndoPredict® test (EPclin) identifies women with early-stage breast cancer who can safely forgo extended endocrine therapy five years after diagnosis. Findings from the study were published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research . “Women with early-stage breast cancer face a critical treatment decision five years after diagnosis, which is whether or not to extend their endocrine therapy,” Ralf Kronenwett, M.D., Ph.D., director of International Medical Affairs, Myriad Genetics. “With the EndoPredict test, we can use a biomarker to help answer that important question, which may improve health outcomes for women and reduce costs for healthcare systems.” The newly published study assessed the ability of the EndoPredict (i.e., EPclin) test to predict early distant recurrence (0-10 years) and late recurrence (5-15 years) of breast cancer, according to nodal status. The analysis included 1,702 patients with early-stage ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer who received five years of endocrine therapy alone. Overall, 62.6 percent of patients had low EndoPredict scores (i.e., <3.3). Women with low EndoPredict scores had a statistically significantly reduced risk of distant recurrence compared to those with high scores (Graph 1). Importantly, EndoPredict was highly predictive of both early and late distant recurrence (DR) in both node-negative and node-positive women. Graph 1: Women with Low EPclin Scores May Decide to Forgo Extended Endocrine Therapy //www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76756dbf-741b-4de3-82bc-8fd835b7c8d2 “In this study, we demonstrated that women with a high EndoPredict test score are at significantly increased risk of a breast cancer recurrence setback compared to those with a low score,” said Martin Filipits, Ph.D., principle investigator, Institute of Cancer Research, Breast Health Center and Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna Head of ABCSG Research. “Importantly, between 5 and 15 years after diagnosis, only four percent of women in the low-risk group experienced a recurrence, compared to 16 percent in the high-risk group. This suggests that EndoPredict can be used to help select patients with low risk disease, who can safely discontinue endocrine therapy at five years.” Last month, Myriad published a separate study in the journal Breast Cancer Research and Treatment which demonstrated that the EndoPredict test accurately predicts which women with early-stage ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer will benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. “Women with ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer face three critical questions: What is my risk of disease recurrence in the next 15 years?, Do I need adjuvant chemotherapy following my diagnosis?, and Can I discontinue endocrine therapy at the 5-year mark?,” said Johnathan Lancaster, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, Myriad Genetics. “EndoPredict is the only breast cancer test that answers these questions in a single and affordable offering. It’s one test, three answers. And, nearly all insurance plans in the United States now cover EndoPredict for their members, which is confirmation that we are delivering substantial value to payers.” About Breast Cancer

One in eight American women will have breast cancer during her lifetime. Breast cancer s the second leading cause of cancer death among American women. The American Cancer Society estimates in its Cancer Facts & Figures 2019 report that more than 268,000 women will be told they have breast cancer in 2019. The World Health Organization estimates the incidence of breast cancer diagnoses in the European Union to be more than 400,000 annually.



About EndoPredict ®

EndoPredict is a second-generation, prognostic test that aids personalized treatment planning for patients with early-stage breast cancer. EndoPredict has been validated in over 3500 patients with node-negative and node-positive disease and is the leading breast prognostic in Europe. In contrast to first-generation multigene prognostic tests, EndoPredict incorporates a 12-gene molecular score with known prognostic factors tumor size and nodal status. In clinical studies, EndoPredict demonstrated its robust ability to predict recurrence risk across multiple time-periods: 0-5, 5-10, and 5-15 years. EndoPredict provides clinically actionable information to physicians and patients as they consider the use of adjuvant chemotherapy and extended endocrine therapy. About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on five critical success factors: build upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, grow new product volume, expand reimbursement coverage for new products, increase RNA kit revenue internationally and improve profitability with Elevate 2020.

