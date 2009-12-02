|
|[May 06, 2019]
|
New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) (the "Company", "we", "us"
or "our") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended
March 31, 2019 and reported first quarter net investment income of $0.35
per weighted average share. At March 31, 2019, net asset value ("NAV")
per share was $13.45, an increase of $0.23 per share from December 31,
2018. The Company also announced that its board of directors declared a
second quarter distribution of $0.34 per share, which will be payable on
June 28, 2019 to holders of record as of June 14, 2019.
|
Selected Financial Highlights
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
Investment Portfolio(1)
|
|
$
|
|
2,545,813
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
|
2,650,116
|
|
|
|
Total Statutory Debt(2)
|
|
$
|
|
1,359,086
|
|
|
|
NAV
|
|
$
|
|
1,083,279
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAV per Share
|
|
$
|
|
13.45
|
|
|
|
Statutory Debt/Equity
|
|
|
|
1.25x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Portfolio Composition
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
Percent of Total
|
First Lien
|
|
$
|
|
1,276,616
|
|
|
50.2
|
%
|
Second Lien(1)
|
|
|
|
748,670
|
|
|
29.4
|
%
|
Subordinated
|
|
|
|
66,858
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
Preferred Equity
|
|
|
|
119,926
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
Investment Fund
|
|
|
|
182,400
|
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
Common Equity and Other(3)
|
|
|
|
151,343
|
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
Total
|
|
$
|
|
2,545,813
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
_____________________________
|
(1)
|
|
Includes collateral for securities purchased under collateralized
agreements to resell.
|
(2)
|
|
Excludes the Company's United States ("U.S.") Small Business
Administration ("SBA")-guaranteed debentures. Includes premium
received on additional convertible notes issued in September 2016.
|
(3)
|
|
Includes investments held in New Mountain Net Lease Corporation.
|
|
|
We believe that the strength of the Company's unique investment strategy
- which focuses on middle market defensive growth companies that are
well researched by New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. ("New Mountain"), a
leading alternative investment firm, is underscored by continued stable
credit performance. The Company has had only eight portfolio companies,
representing approximately $125 million of the cost of all investments
made since inception in October 2008, or approximately 1.9% of $6.7
billion, go on non-accrual.
Robert A. Hamwee, CEO, commented: "The first quarter represented another
solid quarter of performance for NMFC. We originated $158 million of
investments and once again had no new investments placed on non-accrual.
Additionally, we are pleased to have maintained a steady portfolio yield
while increasing book value."
"As managers and as significant stockholders personally, we are pleased
with the completion of another successful quarter," added Steven B.
Klinsky, NMFC Chairman. "We believe New Mountain's focus on acyclical
"defensive growth" industries and on companies that we know well
continues to be a successful strategy to preserve asset value."
Portfolio and Investment Activity1
As of March 31, 2019, the Company's NAV was approximately $1,083.3
million and its portfolio had a fair value of approximately $2,545.8
million in 98 portfolio companies, with a weighted average YTM at Cost2
of approximately 10.0%. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the
Company made approximately $158.0 million of originations and commitments3.
The $158.0 million includes approximately $102.2 million of investments
in six new portfolio companies and approximately $55.8 million of
follow-on investments in eleven portfolio companies held as of December
31, 2018. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company had
cash repayments3 of approximately $5.9 million.
Consolidated Results of Operations
The Company's total investment income for the three months ended March
31, 2019 and 2018 was approximately $64.2 million and $52.9 million,
respectively.
The Company's total net expenses, after income tax expense, for the
three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 were approximately $36.7
million and $27.2 million, respectively. Total net expenses, after
income tax expense, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
consisted of approximately $19.1 million and $11.3 million,
respectively, of costs associated with the Company's borrowings and
approximately $15.3 million and $13.8 million, respectively, in net
management and incentive fees. Since the Company's initial public
offering ("IPO"), the base management fee calculation has deducted the
borrowings under the New Mountain Finance SPV Funding, L.L.C. credit
facility (the "SLF Credit Facility"). The SLF Credit Facility had
historically consisted of primarily lower yielding assets at higher
advance rates. As part of an amendment to the Company's existing credit
facilities with Wells Fargo (News - Alert) Bank, National Association, the SLF Credit
Facility merged with and into the New Mountain Finance Holdings, L.L.C.
credit facility (the "Holdings Credit Facility") on December 18, 2014.
Post credit facility merger and to be consistent with the methodology
since the IPO, New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C. (the
"Investment Adviser") will continue to waive management fees on the
leverage associated with those assets held under revolving credit
facilities that share the same underlying yield characteristics with
investments that were leveraged under the legacy SLF Credit Facility,
which as of March 31, 2019 and 2018 totaled approximately $632.2 million
and $323.3 million, respectively. For the three months ended March 31,
2019 and 2018 management fees waived were approximately $2.5 million and
$1.3 million, respectively. The Investment Adviser cannot recoup
management fees that the Investment Adviser has previously waived. The
Company's net direct and indirect professional, administrative, other
general and administrative and income tax expenses for the three months
ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 were approximately $2.3 million and $2.1
million, respectively.
For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, the Company recorded
approximately $16.4 million and ($1.9) million of net realized and
unrealized gains (losses), respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of March 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of
approximately $65.6 million and total statutory debt outstanding of
approximately $1,359.1 million4, which consisted of
approximately $567.0 million of the $675.0 million of total availability
on the Holdings Credit Facility, $135.0 million of the $135.0 million of
total availability on the Company's senior secured revolving credit
facility (the "NMFC Credit Facility"), $50.0 million of the $100.0
million of total availability on the Company's secured revolving credit
facility (the "DB Credit Facility"), $270.3 million5 of
convertible notes outstanding and $336.8 million of unsecured notes
outstanding. Additionally, the Company had $165.0 million of
SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of March 31, 2019.
Portfolio and Asset Quality
The Company puts its largest emphasis on risk control and credit
performance. On a quarterly basis, or more frequently if deemed
necessary, the Company formally rates each portfolio investment on a
scale of one to four. Each investment is assigned an initial rating of a
"2" under the assumption that the investment is performing materially
in-line with expectations. Any investment performing materially below
our expectations, where the risk of loss has materially increased since
the original investment, would be downgraded from the "2" rating to a
"3" or a "4" rating, based on the deterioration of the investment. An
investment rating of a "4" could be moved to non-accrual status and the
final development could be an actual realization of a loss through a
restructuring or impaired sale.
As of March 31, 2019, all investments in our portfolio had an investment
rating of "1" or "2" with the exception of one portfolio company that
had an investment rating of "4". The Company's investment in this
portfolio company had an aggregate cost basis of approximately $1.5
million and an aggregate fair value of less than $0.1 million.
Recent Developments
The Company had approximately $45.2 million of originations and
commitments3 since the end of the first quarter through May
1, 2019. This was offset by approximately $19.5 million of repayments3
during the same period.
On April 1, 2019, after receiving the required stockholder approval, the
Company amended its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to
increase the number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock
from 100,000,000 shares to 200,000,000 shares.
On April 30, 2019, the Company entered into a fourth supplement (the
"Supplement") to the Company's Amended and Restated Note Purchase
Agreement, dated September 30, 2016 (the "NPA (News - Alert)"). Pursuant to the
Supplement, on April 30, 2019, the Company issued to certain
institutional investors identified therein, in a private placement,
$116.5 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.494% Series 2019A
Notes due April 30, 2024 (the "2019A Unsecured Notes") as an additional
series of notes under the NPA. Except as set forth in the Supplement,
the 2019A Unsecured Notes have the same terms as the $90.0 million in
aggregate principal amount of the 5.313% Notes due May 15, 2021, the
$55.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the 4.76% Series 2017A
Notes due July 15, 2022, the $90.0 million in aggregate 4.870% Series
2018A Notes due January 30, 2023 and the $50.0 million in aggregate
principal amount of the 5.360% Series 2018B Notes due June 28, 2023
(collectively, the "Prior Notes") that the Company previously issued
pursuant to the NPA and the first, second and third supplement thereto,
respectively. The 2019A Unsecured Notes will rank equal in priority with
the Company's other unsecured indebtedness, including the Prior Notes.
Interest on the 2019A Unsecured Notes will be payable semi-annually in
arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, commencing on October
15, 2019.
On May 1, 2019, the Company's board of directors declared a second
quarter 2019 distribution of $0.34 per share payable on June 28, 2019 to
holders of record as of June 14, 2019.
|
_________________________________
|
1
|
|
Includes collateral for securities purchased under collateralized
agreements to resell.
|
2
|
|
References to "YTM at Cost" assume the accruing investments,
including secured collateralized agreements, in our portfolio as
of a certain date, the "Portfolio Date," are purchased at cost on
that date and held until their respective maturities with no
prepayments or losses and are exited at par at maturity. This
calculation excludes the impact of existing leverage. YTM at Cost
uses the LIBOR curves at each quarter's respective end date. The
actual yield to maturity may be higher or lower due to the future
selection of LIBOR contracts by the individual companies in the
Company's portfolio or other factors.
|
3
|
|
Excludes revolving credit facilities, netbacks, payment-in-kind
("PIK") interest, bridge loans, return of capital and realized gains
/ losses.
|
4
|
|
Excludes the Company's United States ("U.S.") Small Business
Administration ("SBA")-guaranteed debentures.
|
5
|
|
Includes premium received on additional convertible notes issued in
September 2016.
|
|
|
Conference Call
New Mountain Finance Corporation will host a conference call at 10 a.m.
Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, to discuss its first quarter 2019
financial results. All interested parties may participate in the
conference call by dialing +1 (877) 443-9109 approximately 15 minutes
prior to the call. International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-1082.
This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and
can be accessed by all interested parties through the Company's website, http://ir.newmountainfinance.com.
To listen to the live call, please go to the Company's website at least
15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any
necessary audio software. Following the call, you may access a replay of
the event via audio webcast on our website. We will be utilizing a
presentation during the conference call and we have posted the
presentation to the investor relations section of our website.
|
New Mountain Finance Corporation
|
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
|
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost of $2,020,776 and
$1,868,785, respectively)
|
|
$
|
2,023,077
|
|
|
$
|
1,861,323
|
|
Non-controlled/affiliated investments (cost of $79,423 and $78,438,
respectively)
|
|
|
77,587
|
|
|
|
77,493
|
|
Controlled investments (cost of $393,565 and $382,503, respectively)
|
|
|
421,641
|
|
|
|
403,137
|
|
Total investments at fair value (cost of $2,493,764 and $2,329,726,
respectively)
|
|
|
2,522,305
|
|
|
|
2,341,953
|
|
Securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell
(cost of $30,000 and $30,000, respectively)
|
|
|
23,508
|
|
|
|
23,508
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
65,571
|
|
|
|
49,664
|
|
Interest and dividend receivable
|
|
|
34,370
|
|
|
|
30,081
|
|
Receivable from affiliates
|
|
|
575
|
|
|
|
288
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
3,787
|
|
|
|
3,172
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,650,116
|
|
|
$
|
2,448,666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings Credit Facility
|
|
$
|
567,063
|
|
|
$
|
512,563
|
|
Unsecured Notes
|
|
|
336,750
|
|
|
|
336,750
|
|
Convertible Notes
|
|
|
270,273
|
|
|
|
270,301
|
|
SBA-guaranteed debentures
|
|
|
165,000
|
|
|
|
165,000
|
|
NMFC Credit Facility
|
|
|
135,000
|
|
|
|
60,000
|
|
DB Credit Facility
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
|
57,000
|
|
Deferred financing costs (net of accumulated amortization of
$23,885 and $22,234, respectively)
|
|
|
(16,186
|
)
|
|
|
(17,515
|
)
|
Net borrowings
|
|
|
1,507,900
|
|
|
|
1,384,099
|
|
Payable for unsettled securities purchased
|
|
|
20,442
|
|
|
|
20,147
|
|
Interest payable
|
|
|
10,513
|
|
|
|
12,397
|
|
Management fee payable
|
|
|
8,442
|
|
|
|
8,392
|
|
Incentive fee payable
|
|
|
6,863
|
|
|
|
6,864
|
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
|
896
|
|
|
|
1,006
|
|
Payable to affiliates
|
|
|
798
|
|
|
|
1,021
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
10,983
|
|
|
|
8,471
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,566,837
|
|
|
|
1,442,397
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 2,000,000 shares
authorized, none issued
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares
authorized, 80,519,430 and 76,106,372 shares issued and
outstanding, respectively
|
|
|
805
|
|
|
|
761
|
|
Paid (News - Alert) in capital in excess of par
|
|
|
1,096,017
|
|
|
|
1,035,629
|
|
Accumulated overdistributed earnings
|
|
|
(13,543
|
)
|
|
|
(30,121
|
)
|
Total net assets
|
|
$
|
1,083,279
|
|
|
$
|
1,006,269
|
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
|
$
|
2,650,116
|
|
|
$
|
2,448,666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares outstanding
|
|
|
80,519,430
|
|
|
|
76,106,372
|
|
Net asset value per share
|
|
$
|
13.45
|
|
|
$
|
13.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Mountain Finance Corporation
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
Investment income
|
|
|
|
|
From non-controlled/non-affiliated investments:
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
$
|
44,457
|
|
|
$
|
35,436
|
|
Dividend income
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
486
|
|
Non-cash dividend income
|
|
|
1,974
|
|
|
|
1,324
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
2,254
|
|
|
|
2,868
|
|
From non-controlled/affiliated investments:
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
1,004
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
Dividend income
|
|
|
726
|
|
|
|
845
|
|
Non-cash dividend income
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
|
4,009
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
|
302
|
|
From controlled investments:
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
2,463
|
|
|
|
1,201
|
|
Dividend income
|
|
|
8,457
|
|
|
|
4,239
|
|
Non-cash dividend income
|
|
|
2,045
|
|
|
|
1,454
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
|
623
|
|
Total investment income
|
|
|
64,191
|
|
|
|
52,889
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incentive fee
|
|
|
6,863
|
|
|
|
6,434
|
|
Management fee
|
|
|
10,975
|
|
|
|
8,692
|
|
Interest and other financing expenses
|
|
|
19,146
|
|
|
|
11,290
|
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
|
1,095
|
|
|
|
939
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
766
|
|
|
|
694
|
|
Other general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
412
|
|
|
|
410
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
|
39,257
|
|
|
|
28,459
|
|
Less: management fees waived
|
|
|
(2,533
|
)
|
|
|
(1,322
|
)
|
Net expenses
|
|
|
36,724
|
|
|
|
27,137
|
|
Net investment income before income taxes
|
|
|
27,467
|
|
|
|
25,752
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
|
27,450
|
|
|
|
25,736
|
|
Net realized gains:
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
206
|
|
Controlled investments
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation):
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments
|
|
|
9,763
|
|
|
|
(3,521
|
)
|
Non-controlled/affiliated investments
|
|
|
(891
|
)
|
|
|
1,809
|
|
Controlled investments
|
|
|
7,442
|
|
|
|
(456
|
)
|
Securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
Benefit for taxes
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
|
|
|
16,470
|
|
|
|
(1,892
|
)
|
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
|
|
$
|
43,920
|
|
|
$
|
23,844
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-basic
|
|
|
78,457,641
|
|
|
|
75,935,093
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-diluted
|
|
|
95,857,530
|
|
|
|
85,759,220
|
|
Distributions declared and paid per share
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION
New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified and
externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated
as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of
1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to generate
current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and
origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure,
including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine
securities. The Company's first lien debt may include traditional first
lien senior secured loans or unitranche loans. Unitranche loans combine
characteristics of traditional first lien senior secured loans as well
as second lien and subordinated loans. Unitranche loans will expose the
Company to the risks associated with second lien and subordinated loans
to the extent it invests in the "last out" tranche. In some cases, the
investments may also include small equity interests. The Company's
investment activities are managed by its Investment Adviser, New
Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C., which is an investment adviser
registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. More
information about New Mountain Finance Corporation can be found on the
Company's website at http://www.newmountainfinance.com.
ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL
New Mountain Capital is a New York based investment firm focused on
long-term business-building and growth investments. The firm currently
manages private equity, public equity, and credit funds with over $20
billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it
believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected
industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the
value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital,
please visit http://www.newmountaincapital.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements",
which relate to our future operations, future performance or our
financial condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of
future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks
and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially
from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of
a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in our
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are
beyond our control. New Mountain Finance Corporation undertakes no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements
made herein, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking
statements speak only as of the time of this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190506005744/en/
