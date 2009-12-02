[May 06, 2019] New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) (the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and reported first quarter net investment income of $0.35 per weighted average share. At March 31, 2019, net asset value ("NAV") per share was $13.45, an increase of $0.23 per share from December 31, 2018. The Company also announced that its board of directors declared a second quarter distribution of $0.34 per share, which will be payable on June 28, 2019 to holders of record as of June 14, 2019.







Selected Financial Highlights (in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2019 Investment Portfolio(1) $ 2,545,813 Total Assets $ 2,650,116 Total Statutory Debt(2) $ 1,359,086 NAV $ 1,083,279 NAV per Share $ 13.45 Statutory Debt/Equity 1.25x Investment Portfolio Composition March 31, 2019 Percent of Total First Lien $ 1,276,616 50.2 % Second Lien(1) 748,670 29.4 % Subordinated 66,858 2.6 % Preferred Equity 119,926 4.7 % Investment Fund 182,400 7.2 % Common Equity and Other(3) 151,343 5.9 % Total $ 2,545,813 100.0 %

_____________________________ (1) Includes collateral for securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell. (2) Excludes the Company's United States ("U.S.") Small Business Administration ("SBA")-guaranteed debentures. Includes premium received on additional convertible notes issued in September 2016. (3) Includes investments held in New Mountain Net Lease Corporation. We believe that the strength of the Company's unique investment strategy - which focuses on middle market defensive growth companies that are well researched by New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. ("New Mountain"), a leading alternative investment firm, is underscored by continued stable credit performance. The Company has had only eight portfolio companies, representing approximately $125 million of the cost of all investments made since inception in October 2008, or approximately 1.9% of $6.7 billion, go on non-accrual. Robert A. Hamwee, CEO, commented: "The first quarter represented another solid quarter of performance for NMFC. We originated $158 million of investments and once again had no new investments placed on non-accrual. Additionally, we are pleased to have maintained a steady portfolio yield while increasing book value." "As managers and as significant stockholders personally, we are pleased with the completion of another successful quarter," added Steven B. Klinsky, NMFC Chairman. "We believe New Mountain's focus on acyclical "defensive growth" industries and on companies that we know well continues to be a successful strategy to preserve asset value." Portfolio and Investment Activity1 As of March 31, 2019, the Company's NAV was approximately $1,083.3 million and its portfolio had a fair value of approximately $2,545.8 million in 98 portfolio companies, with a weighted average YTM at Cost2 of approximately 10.0%. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company made approximately $158.0 million of originations and commitments3. The $158.0 million includes approximately $102.2 million of investments in six new portfolio companies and approximately $55.8 million of follow-on investments in eleven portfolio companies held as of December 31, 2018. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company had cash repayments3 of approximately $5.9 million. Consolidated Results of Operations The Company's total investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 was approximately $64.2 million and $52.9 million, respectively. The Company's total net expenses, after income tax expense, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 were approximately $36.7 million and $27.2 million, respectively. Total net expenses, after income tax expense, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 consisted of approximately $19.1 million and $11.3 million, respectively, of costs associated with the Company's borrowings and approximately $15.3 million and $13.8 million, respectively, in net management and incentive fees. Since the Company's initial public offering ("IPO"), the base management fee calculation has deducted the borrowings under the New Mountain Finance SPV Funding, L.L.C. credit facility (the "SLF Credit Facility"). The SLF Credit Facility had historically consisted of primarily lower yielding assets at higher advance rates. As part of an amendment to the Company's existing credit facilities with Wells Fargo (News - Alert) Bank, National Association, the SLF Credit Facility merged with and into the New Mountain Finance Holdings, L.L.C. credit facility (the "Holdings Credit Facility") on December 18, 2014. Post credit facility merger and to be consistent with the methodology since the IPO, New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C. (the "Investment Adviser") will continue to waive management fees on the leverage associated with those assets held under revolving credit facilities that share the same underlying yield characteristics with investments that were leveraged under the legacy SLF Credit Facility, which as of March 31, 2019 and 2018 totaled approximately $632.2 million and $323.3 million, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 management fees waived were approximately $2.5 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The Investment Adviser cannot recoup management fees that the Investment Adviser has previously waived. The Company's net direct and indirect professional, administrative, other general and administrative and income tax expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 were approximately $2.3 million and $2.1 million, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, the Company recorded approximately $16.4 million and ($1.9) million of net realized and unrealized gains (losses), respectively. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of March 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $65.6 million and total statutory debt outstanding of approximately $1,359.1 million4, which consisted of approximately $567.0 million of the $675.0 million of total availability on the Holdings Credit Facility, $135.0 million of the $135.0 million of total availability on the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility (the "NMFC Credit Facility"), $50.0 million of the $100.0 million of total availability on the Company's secured revolving credit facility (the "DB Credit Facility"), $270.3 million5 of convertible notes outstanding and $336.8 million of unsecured notes outstanding. Additionally, the Company had $165.0 million of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of March 31, 2019. Portfolio and Asset Quality The Company puts its largest emphasis on risk control and credit performance. On a quarterly basis, or more frequently if deemed necessary, the Company formally rates each portfolio investment on a scale of one to four. Each investment is assigned an initial rating of a "2" under the assumption that the investment is performing materially in-line with expectations. Any investment performing materially below our expectations, where the risk of loss has materially increased since the original investment, would be downgraded from the "2" rating to a "3" or a "4" rating, based on the deterioration of the investment. An investment rating of a "4" could be moved to non-accrual status and the final development could be an actual realization of a loss through a restructuring or impaired sale. As of March 31, 2019, all investments in our portfolio had an investment rating of "1" or "2" with the exception of one portfolio company that had an investment rating of "4". The Company's investment in this portfolio company had an aggregate cost basis of approximately $1.5 million and an aggregate fair value of less than $0.1 million. Recent Developments The Company had approximately $45.2 million of originations and commitments3 since the end of the first quarter through May 1, 2019. This was offset by approximately $19.5 million of repayments3 during the same period. On April 1, 2019, after receiving the required stockholder approval, the Company amended its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock from 100,000,000 shares to 200,000,000 shares. On April 30, 2019, the Company entered into a fourth supplement (the "Supplement") to the Company's Amended and Restated Note Purchase Agreement, dated September 30, 2016 (the " NPA (News - Alert) "). Pursuant to the Supplement, on April 30, 2019, the Company issued to certain institutional investors identified therein, in a private placement, $116.5 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.494% Series 2019A Notes due April 30, 2024 (the "2019A Unsecured Notes") as an additional series of notes under the NPA. Except as set forth in the Supplement, the 2019A Unsecured Notes have the same terms as the $90.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the 5.313% Notes due May 15, 2021, the $55.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the 4.76% Series 2017A Notes due July 15, 2022, the $90.0 million in aggregate 4.870% Series 2018A Notes due January 30, 2023 and the $50.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the 5.360% Series 2018B Notes due June 28, 2023 (collectively, the "Prior Notes") that the Company previously issued pursuant to the NPA and the first, second and third supplement thereto, respectively. The 2019A Unsecured Notes will rank equal in priority with the Company's other unsecured indebtedness, including the Prior Notes. Interest on the 2019A Unsecured Notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, commencing on October 15, 2019. On May 1, 2019, the Company's board of directors declared a second quarter 2019 distribution of $0.34 per share payable on June 28, 2019 to holders of record as of June 14, 2019. _________________________________ 1 Includes collateral for securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell. 2 References to "YTM at Cost" assume the accruing investments, including secured collateralized agreements, in our portfolio as of a certain date, the "Portfolio Date," are purchased at cost on that date and held until their respective maturities with no prepayments or losses and are exited at par at maturity. This calculation excludes the impact of existing leverage. YTM at Cost uses the LIBOR curves at each quarter's respective end date. The actual yield to maturity may be higher or lower due to the future selection of LIBOR contracts by the individual companies in the Company's portfolio or other factors. 3 Excludes revolving credit facilities, netbacks, payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest, bridge loans, return of capital and realized gains / losses. 4 Excludes the Company's United States ("U.S.") Small Business Administration ("SBA")-guaranteed debentures. 5 Includes premium received on additional convertible notes issued in September 2016. Conference Call New Mountain Finance Corporation will host a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, to discuss its first quarter 2019 financial results. All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (877) 443-9109 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-1082. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through the Company's website, http://ir.newmountainfinance.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. Following the call, you may access a replay of the event via audio webcast on our website. We will be utilizing a presentation during the conference call and we have posted the presentation to the investor relations section of our website. New Mountain Finance Corporation Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except shares and per share data) (unaudited) March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Investments at fair value Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost of $2,020,776 and $1,868,785, respectively) $ 2,023,077 $ 1,861,323 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (cost of $79,423 and $78,438, respectively) 77,587 77,493 Controlled investments (cost of $393,565 and $382,503, respectively) 421,641 403,137 Total investments at fair value (cost of $2,493,764 and $2,329,726, respectively) 2,522,305 2,341,953 Securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell (cost of $30,000 and $30,000, respectively) 23,508 23,508 Cash and cash equivalents 65,571 49,664 Interest and dividend receivable 34,370 30,081 Receivable from affiliates 575 288 Other assets 3,787 3,172 Total assets $ 2,650,116 $ 2,448,666 Liabilities Borrowings Holdings Credit Facility $ 567,063 $ 512,563 Unsecured Notes 336,750 336,750 Convertible Notes 270,273 270,301 SBA-guaranteed debentures 165,000 165,000 NMFC Credit Facility 135,000 60,000 DB Credit Facility 50,000 57,000 Deferred financing costs (net of accumulated amortization of $23,885 and $22,234, respectively) (16,186 ) (17,515 ) Net borrowings 1,507,900 1,384,099 Payable for unsettled securities purchased 20,442 20,147 Interest payable 10,513 12,397 Management fee payable 8,442 8,392 Incentive fee payable 6,863 6,864 Deferred tax liability 896 1,006 Payable to affiliates 798 1,021 Other liabilities 10,983 8,471 Total liabilities 1,566,837 1,442,397 Commitments and contingencies Net Assets Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none issued - - Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 80,519,430 and 76,106,372 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 805 761 Paid (News - Alert) in capital in excess of par 1,096,017 1,035,629 Accumulated overdistributed earnings (13,543 ) (30,121 ) Total net assets $ 1,083,279 $ 1,006,269 Total liabilities and net assets $ 2,650,116 $ 2,448,666 Number of shares outstanding 80,519,430 76,106,372 Net asset value per share $ 13.45 $ 13.22 New Mountain Finance Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except shares and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Investment income From non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: Interest income $ 44,457 $ 35,436 Dividend income - 486 Non-cash dividend income 1,974 1,324 Other income 2,254 2,868 From non-controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income 1,004 102 Dividend income 726 845 Non-cash dividend income 291 4,009 Other income 291 302 From controlled investments: Interest income 2,463 1,201 Dividend income 8,457 4,239 Non-cash dividend income 2,045 1,454 Other income 229 623 Total investment income 64,191 52,889 Expenses Incentive fee 6,863 6,434 Management fee 10,975 8,692 Interest and other financing expenses 19,146 11,290 Administrative expenses 1,095 939 Professional fees 766 694 Other general and administrative expenses 412 410 Total expenses 39,257 28,459 Less: management fees waived (2,533 ) (1,322 ) Net expenses 36,724 27,137 Net investment income before income taxes 27,467 25,752 Income tax expense 17 16 Net investment income 27,450 25,736 Net realized gains: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 43 206 Controlled investments 3 - Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 9,763 (3,521 ) Non-controlled/affiliated investments (891 ) 1,809 Controlled investments 7,442 (456 ) Securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell - (12 ) Benefit for taxes 110 82 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 16,470 (1,892 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 43,920 $ 23,844 Basic earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.31 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-basic 78,457,641 75,935,093 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.30 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-diluted 95,857,530 85,759,220 Distributions declared and paid per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified and externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. The Company's first lien debt may include traditional first lien senior secured loans or unitranche loans. Unitranche loans combine characteristics of traditional first lien senior secured loans as well as second lien and subordinated loans. Unitranche loans will expose the Company to the risks associated with second lien and subordinated loans to the extent it invests in the "last out" tranche. In some cases, the investments may also include small equity interests. The Company's investment activities are managed by its Investment Adviser, New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C., which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. More information about New Mountain Finance Corporation can be found on the Company's website at http://www.newmountainfinance.com. ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL New Mountain Capital is a New York based investment firm focused on long-term business-building and growth investments. The firm currently manages private equity, public equity, and credit funds with over $20 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit http://www.newmountaincapital.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements", which relate to our future operations, future performance or our financial condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are beyond our control. New Mountain Finance Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this press release. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190506005744/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]