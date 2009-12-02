[May 06, 2019] New Feature For BGOV Mobile App Offers Real-Time Coordination And Collaboration For Advocacy Efforts

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today announced a series of enhancements to its mobile application which offer government affairs professionals the ability to instantly report on meetings, track and review meeting history, track interactions with policymakers, and collaborate across their firm. The mobile application simplifies meeting tracking and compliance to support lobbying disclosure requirements. Users can record and review their meeting histories with lawmakers and staff to stay on track with their advocacy goals. With the application's enhanced workflow capabilities, government affairs professionals can assign and complete follow-up tasks for themselves and for their teams. Real-time reporting of meeting outcomes means colleagues have up-to-the-minute information on lobbying activity. "This is the latest in a series of product innovations and enhancements designed to better serve government affairs professionals," said Arielle Elliott, president, Boomberg Government. "We are committed to supporting the government affairs client with the most complete, integrated solution for news, analysis, and policy intelligence. These enhancements allow our clients to more easily collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate interactions with policymakers, and leverage every opportunity to get their message across and effect change."



The Bloomberg Government mobile application is available for both iOS and Android operating systems and was developed to enable clients to quickly and easily access Bloomberg Government when away from their offices. In addition to the new meeting-related features, the mobile app offers news, legislative research and tracking, and a comprehensive directory for members of Congress, congressional committees, and government agencies. For more information or to download the mobile application, please visit https://about.bgov.com/mobile.

About Bloomberg Government

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for policy professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs, federal, and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit www.bgov.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-feature-for-bgov-mobile-app-offers-real-time-coordination-and-collaboration-for-advocacy-efforts-300844513.html SOURCE Bloomberg Government

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]