[May 02, 2019] New SpeedFlex™ Widget Architecture Gives Retailers and Brands a Breakthrough in Performance and Ease of Customization

NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TurnTo Networks has announced the release of its new SpeedFlex™ widget architecture, supporting its full Customer-Generated Content suite of Ratings & Reviews, Community Q&A, Visual Reviews™, and Checkout Comments™. SpeedFlex™ combines the lightest, fastest-loading widget components with a server-side customization model that gives full control over layout and functionality as well as look and feel.



With SpeedFlex™, eCommerce sites no longer face a trade-off between a slow-loading but easy widget implementation, or a fast-loading but time consuming API project. Now, brands and retailers can have the best of both approaches: customer experiences that are uniquely tailored to their brand and product categories, a quick implementation with minimal effort, and fast page loads that improve conversion rates and deliver meaningful search engine optimization (SEO). An architecture designed for speed



Compared to the other leading enterprise customer content platforms, TurnTo's SpeedFlex™ provides a JavaScript bundle that is one half to one quarter the size and is parsed, evaluated, and executed by the browser 2-3 times faster. To achieve these performance levels, TurnTo wrote the SpeedFlex™ code from the ground up using the most modern and efficient reactive JavaScript to deliver a full enterprise feature set in the smallest package. Speed is further improved through a configuration model that loads only the exact code needed for each page and the replacement of heavy sprite graphics with vector SVG images. Page load speed is an important factor for conversion rates and for SEO. Making web pages load faster can reduce abandonment rates by 20%. And with its recent "Speed Update," Google's search raking algorithm now privileges fast loading pages, especially on mobile.



Since product reviews, Q&A, and customer-generated photos are some of the heaviest components on ecommerce sites, the speed improvements provided by SpeedFlex™ can make a significant difference to overall site performance. Unique customer experiences without API work

SpeedFlex™ enables online stores to easily tailor not only look-and-feel but also layout and even functionality without resorting to time-consuming API work. With TurnTo's unique new architecture, configurations of all aspects of design and information architecture are composed server-side and dynamically loaded to the production environment. Configurable breakpoints ensure optimized display on all device types from a single theme definition. With this approach: Changes made to the configuration appear immediately on the site without the need to edit code on the page itself

A single page type can support multiple design theme variants for A/B testing

The functions and experience provided to the shopper can vary depending on the category of the product Bliss sees dramatic performance improvements When skincare brand Bliss switched to TurnTo and implemented SpeedFlex™ on www.blissworld.com, the file size and load time of their product reviews components decreased to less than half of what they were before. "We've been highly satisfied with our switch to TurnTo," said Karilyn Anderson, VP of Digital at Bliss. "With TurnTo's SpeedFlex™ architecture, we were able to easily achieve a highly customized layout and look exactly tailored for our brand, while at the same time significantly improving our site performance." "SpeedFlex™ is not only the highest-performance widget platform for enterprise-scale ecommerce sites today, it's the foundation for our vision of bespoke customer experiences, going forward," said George Eberstadt, TurnTo's Founder and CEO, said. "In today's competitive world, one-size-fits-all is not a winning strategy; brands and stores have to differentiate and deliver unique, compelling experiences. SpeedFlex™ enables the rapid innovation that leads to real business advantage for our customers." Want to find out more about how TurnTo can help your business? Get in touch with us. ABOUT TURNTO NETWORKS TurnTo provides the next generation of customer content solutions to top merchants and brands with a unique suite of four innovative products that work beautifully together – Ratings & Reviews, Community Q&A, Visual Reviews™, and Checkout Comments™. TurnTo produces more content of more different types, delivering greater conversion lift, better SEO, and deeper merchandising insights. That's why eCommerce leaders like Saks Fifth Avenue, Newegg, Sur La Table, and GNC, and brands like Cole Haan, Nine West, and Carhartt rely on TurnTo for their customer-voice programs.

