[May 01, 2019] New Vibes Everywhere Commerce Makes Brands Smarter

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner Marketing Symposium -- Vibes , a mobile marketing leader, today released Vibes Everywhere Commerce , a mobile-first e-commerce solution for retailers, designed to sharpen brands' customer intelligence. By connecting online and in-store experiences, Vibes Everywhere Commerce provides marketers with last-touch attribution, enabling marketers to demonstrate campaign ROI, drive conversions by reducing cart abandonment, and optimize their campaigns with real-time feedback loops. "Having this wealth of data in the Vibes Platform makes it much easier to pull vital customer analysis. Consumers are making more value-driven buying decisions, so it's paramount for our customers to have this depth of personalization," said Caitlin Lindner, senior marketing manager at Hibbett Sports . "We're very excited by the ability to see revenue attribution at the mobile user level, which will help inform ur future offers and content strategies."



Vibes Everywhere Commerce allows marketers to gather behavioral data from mobile campaigns, capturing customer interest and converting it into purchases, both online and off. The new offering includes: E-commerce tagging capabilities, giving brands the ability to track what individual customers are shopping for and where they fall out of the journey

Triggered messaging, such as cart-abandonment notifications to drive increased conversions

Push notifications, allowing brands to reach their customers on their preferred channel

Mobile wallet integration, to streamline the consumer experience for buying online and picking up in-store

Deep analysis of campaign ROI and other conversion-based metrics

Increased customer insight, including post-click engagement data on a per-customer basis "We're thrilled to offer a data-driven solution that arms marketers with full attribution and funnel analysis so they can better optimize programs and generate higher conversions," said Sam Benediktson, director of product at Vibes. "Features like e-commerce tagging and triggered messaging are making the digital customer journey personalized and more valuable for consumers. This gives marketers the power to improve the customer experience by anticipating and taking action on what customers want and when they want it."

To learn more about Vibes Everywhere Commerce, or to access a demo of the solution, visit: vibes.com/Everywhere-Commerce . About Vibes

Vibes enables marketers to deliver compelling and profitable mobile engagement conversations. The Vibes Mobile Engagement Platform lets marketers easily manage all mobile communication channels including text messaging, push notifications, Apple Wallet, Google Pay, messaging apps, and mobile web campaigns — all through a single interface. With a world-class NPS score of +75, Vibes is a customer-first company, serving brands such as Chipotle, Discover, Lane Bryant, PetSmart, and Allstate. To learn more about Vibes, visit www.vibes.com. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-vibes-everywhere-commerce-makes-brands-smarter-300841672.html SOURCE Vibes

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]