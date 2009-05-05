[May 01, 2019] New Codefresh Features Streamline CI/CD Tool Adoption, Dramatically Decrease Onboarding Time

Developers: If the manual process of bringing your code to production causes frustration and leads to expensive delays, Codefresh now has a brand new user interface and a richly upgraded set of capabilities that makes code changes easier and faster than ever before. The powerful new May upgrade to Codefresh's automated continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) tools focuses on helping developers adopt CI/CD with fewer bottlenecks, ensuring a faster time to deployment. The company's Developer Evangelist Kostis Kapelonis details what's new in a blog post, Create Codefresh pipelines with new project grouping, enhanced editor and ready-to-use templates. Teams using Codefresh, the first CI/CD platform designed for Kubernetes, containers, Serverless, etc., typically see up to 24x faster development cycles. Now, Codefresh has made onboarding new projects even easier. <> In a soon to be released survey by Codefresh, 32 percent of developers reported they don't have CI/CD or the right kind of automation tools to help them deploy more often, making it challenging to take advantage of cloud-native technologies. Codefresh's May launch solves that with the following upgrades:



Project Focused

The new Projects section allows developers to group pipelines, secrets, and permissions into a simple to manage hub. Beyond a robust security model, Projects are perfect for every style of connected code repository, whether using monorepo on GitHub, config repo on GitLab, multiple repos on Azure code, pull request triggers on Bitbucket, or some combination. Pipeline Creation Wizard

The biggest challenge facing developers trying to automate CI/CD and DevOps tasks comes from creating continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines. Codefresh's new Pipeline Creation Wizard simplifies the process, handling webhook creation, and providing quick start templates for Go, Java, Node.js, Python, Ruby on Rails, Scala, and more.

Plugin Contributions

Codefresh plugins are simple Docker images. Steps for Codefresh are easier to create because there's no special API to learn, a model that eliminates the traditional problem of plugin conflict and gives developers more flexibility when choosing which versions of tools to use in pipelines they create. "The expectation to bring more code to production, faster, has never been higher. At the same time, it's never been easier for developers to let CI/CD tools do the heavy lifting," said Dan Garfield, Codefresh's Chief Technology Evangelist. "There is no reason to wait, worry, or endure the burden of creating useful CI/CD pipelines." A webinar about the updates will take place Wednesday, May 1 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/4015562048344/WN_6UV31I2TTXWqgSgyY06KQw. About Codefresh, Inc.

Founded in 2014, Codefresh is the first Kubernetes-native CI/CD. After GA in 2017, Codefresh has gained tens of thousands of users. Unlike legacy solutions, Codefresh pipelines are uniquely designed for cloud-native technologies like Kubernetes and Helm. Codefresh is headquartered in Mountain View, CA (News - Alert) and backed by world-class investors: M12, Microsoft's venture fund, Viola Ventures, Hillsven, CEIIF, UpWest Labs and Streamlined Ventures. Learn more about Codefresh at https://codefresh.io/. Follow on LinkedIn (News - Alert) and Twitter at @codefresh. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005243/en/

