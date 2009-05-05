|
New Codefresh Features Streamline CI/CD Tool Adoption, Dramatically Decrease Onboarding Time
Developers: If the manual process of bringing your code to production
causes frustration and leads to expensive delays, Codefresh
now has a brand new user interface and a richly upgraded set of
capabilities that makes code changes easier and faster than ever before.
The powerful new May upgrade to Codefresh's automated continuous
integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) tools focuses on helping
developers adopt CI/CD with fewer bottlenecks, ensuring a faster time to
deployment. The company's Developer Evangelist Kostis Kapelonis details
what's new in a blog post, Create
Codefresh pipelines with new project grouping, enhanced editor and
ready-to-use templates.
Teams
using Codefresh, the first CI/CD platform designed for Kubernetes,
containers, Serverless, etc., typically see up to 24x faster development
cycles. Now, Codefresh has made onboarding new projects even easier.
In a soon to be released survey by Codefresh, 32 percent of developers
reported they don't have CI/CD or the right kind of automation tools to
help them deploy more often, making it challenging to take advantage of
cloud-native technologies. Codefresh's May launch solves that with the
following upgrades:
Project Focused
The new Projects section allows developers
to group pipelines, secrets, and permissions into a simple to manage
hub. Beyond a robust security model, Projects are perfect for every
style of connected code repository, whether using monorepo on GitHub,
config repo on GitLab, multiple repos on Azure code, pull request
triggers on Bitbucket, or some combination.
Pipeline Creation Wizard
The biggest challenge facing
developers trying to automate CI/CD and DevOps tasks comes from creating
continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines. Codefresh's
new Pipeline Creation Wizard simplifies the process, handling webhook
creation, and providing quick start templates for Go, Java, Node.js,
Python, Ruby on Rails, Scala, and more.
Plugin Contributions
Codefresh plugins are simple Docker
images. Steps for Codefresh are easier to create because there's no
special API to learn, a model that eliminates the traditional problem of
plugin conflict and gives developers more flexibility when choosing
which versions of tools to use in pipelines they create.
"The expectation to bring more code to production, faster, has never
been higher. At the same time, it's never been easier for developers to
let CI/CD tools do the heavy lifting," said Dan Garfield, Codefresh's
Chief Technology Evangelist. "There is no reason to wait, worry, or
endure the burden of creating useful CI/CD pipelines."
A webinar about the updates will take place Wednesday, May 1 at 10:00
a.m. Pacific. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/4015562048344/WN_6UV31I2TTXWqgSgyY06KQw.
About Codefresh, Inc.
Founded in 2014, Codefresh is the
first Kubernetes-native CI/CD. After GA in 2017, Codefresh has gained
tens of thousands of users. Unlike legacy solutions, Codefresh pipelines
are uniquely designed for cloud-native technologies like Kubernetes and
Helm. Codefresh is headquartered in Mountain View, CA (News - Alert) and backed by
world-class investors: M12, Microsoft's venture fund, Viola Ventures,
Hillsven, CEIIF, UpWest Labs and Streamlined Ventures. Learn more about
Codefresh at https://codefresh.io/.
Follow on LinkedIn (News - Alert) and Twitter at @codefresh.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005243/en/
