New Residential Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ; "New Residential" or the "Company") today reported the following information for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019: FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: GAAP Net Income of $145.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share (1)

Core Earnings of $204.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share (1)(2)

Common Dividend of $207.7 million, or $0.50 per share (1)

1Q 2019 4Q 2018 Summary Operating Results: GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share(1) $0.37 $0.00 GAAP Net Income $145.6 million $0.3 million Non-GAAP Results: Core Earnings per Diluted Share(1)(2) $0.53 $0.58 Core Earnings(2) $204.3 million $208.3 million NRZ Common Dividend: Common Dividend per Share(1) $0.50 $0.50 Common Dividend $207.7 million $184.6 million

"During the first quarter of 2019, New Residential again demonstrated the strength of our portfolio and our ability to execute across different market environments as we grew our book value and generated stable core earnings," said Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Our results to start the year were bolstered by the performance of our bond and loan portfolios as well as by the realized benefits from Shellpoint's origination capabilities. Overall, we think that the current market backdrop is supportive of our strategy and that the diversified and complementary nature of our portfolio is well-positioned in this environment. As I have mentioned before, we continue to see incremental opportunities to capture the full value of the mortgage asset and we intend to be opportunistic in pursuing growth opportunities that are additive to our long-term strategy and that benefit our shareholders." (1) Per share calculations of GAAP Net Income and Core Earnings are based on 388,601,075 weighted average diluted shares during the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 358,509,094 weighted average diluted shares during the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Per share calculations of Common Dividend are based on 415,429,677 basic shares outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and 369,104,429 basic shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018. Per share calculations for Book Value are based on 415,429,677 basic shares outstanding as of March 31, 2019. (2) Core Earnings is a non-GAAP measure. For a reconciliation of Core Earnings to GAAP Net Income, as well as an explanation of this measure, please refer to Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income below. First Quarter 2019 Highlights: Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSRs") Acquired MSRs totaling approximately $22 billion unpaid principal balance ("UPB").

Non-Agency Securities and Call Rights New Residential controls call rights to approximately $116 billion of mortgage collateral, representing approximately 35% of the Non-Agency market. (3)(4) Approximately $45 billion of our call rights population is currently callable. (3) During the first quarter, we executed clean-up calls on 19 seasoned, Non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities ("RMBS") deals with an aggregate UPB of approximately $910 million. Purchased $411 million face value of Non-Agency RMBS. Completed two Non-Agency securitizations for approximately $750 million (seasoned performing loans $284 million; reperforming loans ("RPLs") $462 million).

Residential Loans Acquired $1.4 billion UPB of loans ($690 million UPB of RPLs). Completed two non-qualifying mortgage (Non-QM) loan securitizations for a combined aggregate UPB of approximately $600 million.

Servicer Advances We continued to work with our sub-servicers to lower advance balances during the quarter - advance balances (with servicers Nationstar, Ocwen and SLS) as of March 31, 2019 were $3.3 billion, representing an 8% decline quarter-over-quarter.

Additional Highlights Raised $752 million in gross proceeds of common equity during the quarter.

(3) The UPB of the loans relating to our call rights may be materially lower than the estimates in this Press Release, and there can be no assurance that we will be able to execute on this pipeline of callable deals in the near term, or at all, or that callable deals will be economically favorable. The economic returns from this strategy could be adversely affected by a rise in interest rates and are contingent on the level of delinquencies and outstanding advances in each transaction, fair market value of the related collateral and other economic factors and market conditions. We may become subject to claims and legal proceedings, including purported class-actions, in the ordinary course of our business, challenging our right to exercise these call rights. Call rights are usually exercisable when current loan balances in a related portfolio are equal to, or lower than, 10% of their original balance. (4) All data as of March 31, 2019, unless otherwise stated.

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income $ 438,867 $ 451,321 Interest expense 212,832 185,324 Net Interest Income 226,035 265,997 Impairment Other-than-temporary impairment (OTTI) on securities 7,516 6,827 Valuation and loss provision (reversal) on loans and real estate owned (REO) 5,280 32,488 12,796 39,315 Net interest income after impairment 213,239 226,682 Servicing revenue, net 165,853 (10,189 ) Gain on sale of originated mortgage loans, net 43,984 43,285 Other Income Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage servicing rights 4,627 (2,945 ) Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, equity method investees 2,612 2,733 Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing rights financing receivables (36,379 ) (32,078 ) Change in fair value of servicer advance investments 7,903 (2,751 ) Change in fair value of investments in residential mortgage loans 14,563 73,515 Change in fair value of derivative instruments (23,767 ) (141,543 ) Gain (loss) on settlement of investments, net (27,323 ) (2,222 ) Earnings from investments in consumer loans, equity method investees 4,311 (1,540 ) Other income (loss), net 12,673 (21,840 ) (40,780 ) (128,671 ) Operating Expenses General and administrative expenses 98,940 92,410 Management fee to affiliate 17,960 16,567 Incentive compensation to affiliate 12,958 29,731 Loan servicing expense 9,603 9,938 Subservicing expense 40,926 41,081 180,387 189,727 Income Before Income Taxes 201,909 (58,620 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 45,997 (67,474 ) Net Income $ 155,912 $ 8,854 Noncontrolling Interests in Income of Consolidated Subsidiaries $ 10,318 $ 8,506 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 145,594 $ 348 Net Income Per Share of Common Stock Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.00 Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding Basic 388,279,931 358,044,646 Diluted 388,601,075 358,509,094 Dividends Declared per Share of Common Stock $ 0.50 $ 0.50 Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands) March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets (unaudited) Investments in: Excess mortgage servicing rights, at fair value $ 436,137 $ 447,860 Excess mortgage servicing rights, equity method investees, at fair value 143,200 147,964 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 3,017,453 2,884,100 Mortgage servicing rights financing receivables, at fair value 1,717,872 1,644,504 Servicer advance investments, at fair value 697,628 735,846 Real estate and other securities, available-for-sale 9,747,450 11,636,581 Residential mortgage loans, held-for-investment (includes $119,512 and $121,088 at fair value at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 672,350 735,329 Residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale 997,164 932,480 Residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale, at fair value 3,204,322 2,808,529 Real estate owned 109,154 113,410 Residential mortgage loans subject to repurchase 140,135 121,602 Consumer loans, held-for-investment 1,005,660 1,072,202 Consumer loans, equity method investees 51,528 38,294 Cash and cash equivalents 340,911 251,058 Restricted cash 168,128 164,020 Servicer advances receivable 3,036,692 3,277,796 Trades receivable 7,049,723 3,925,198 Deferred tax assets, net 17,719 65,832 Other assets 856,342 688,408 $ 33,409,568 $ 31,691,013 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Repurchase agreements $ 18,441,806 $ 15,553,969 Notes and bonds payable (includes $116,124 and $117,048 at fair value at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 6,952,102 7,102,266 Trades payable 206,638 2,048,348 Residential mortgage loans repurchase liability 140,135 121,602 Due to affiliates 27,885 101,471 Dividends payable 207,715 184,552 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 521,078 490,510 26,497,359 25,602,718 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 415,429,677 and 369,104,429 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 4,155 3,692 Additional paid-in capital 5,497,838 4,746,242 Retained earnings 768,592 830,713 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 551,696 417,023 Total New Residential stockholders' equity 6,822,281 5,997,670 Noncontrolling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 89,928 90,625 Total Equity 6,912,209 6,088,295 $ 33,409,568 $ 31,691,013 NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP NET INCOME New Residential has four primary variables that impact its operating performance: (i) the current yield earned on the Company's investments, (ii) the interest expense under the debt incurred to finance the Company's investments, (iii) the Company's operating expenses and taxes and (iv) the Company's realized and unrealized gains or losses, including any impairment, on the Company's investments. "Core earnings" is a non-GAAP measure of the Company's operating performance, excluding the fourth variable above and adjusts the earnings from the consumer loan investment to a level yield basis. Core earnings is used by management to evaluate the Company's performance without taking into account: (i) realized and unrealized gains and losses, which although they represent a part of the Company's recurring operations, are subject to significant variability and are generally limited to a potential indicator of future economic performance; (ii) incentive compensation paid to the Company's manager; (iii) non-capitalized transaction-related expenses; and (iv) deferred taxes, which are not representative of current operations. The Company's definition of core earnings includes accretion on held-for-sale loans as if they continued to be held-for-investment. Although the Company intends to sell such loans, there is no guarantee that such loans will be sold or that they will be sold within any expected timeframe. During the period prior to sale, the Company continues to receive cash flows from such loans and believes that it is appropriate to record a yield thereon. In addition, the Company's definition of core earnings excludes all deferred taxes, rather than just deferred taxes related to unrealized gains or losses, because the Company believes deferred taxes are not representative of current operations. The Company's definition of core earnings also limits accreted interest income on RMBS where the Company receives par upon the exercise of associated call rights based on the estimated value of the underlying collateral, net of related costs including advances. The Company created this limit in order to be able to accrete to the lower of par or the net value of the underlying collateral, in instances where the net value of the underlying collateral is lower than par. The Company believes this amount represents the amount of accretion the Company would have expected to earn on such bonds had the call rights not been exercised. The Company's investments in consumer loans are accounted for under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") No. 310-20 and ASC No. 310-30, including certain non-performing consumer loans with revolving privileges that are explicitly excluded from being accounted for under ASC No. 310-30. Under ASC No. 310-20, the recognition of expected losses on these non-performing consumer loans is delayed in comparison to the level yield methodology under ASC No. 310-30, which recognizes income based on an expected cash flow model reflecting an investment's lifetime expected losses. The purpose of the core earnings adjustment to adjust consumer loans to a level yield is to present income recognition across the consumer loan portfolio in the manner in which it is economically earned, avoid potential delays in loss recognition, and align it with the Company's overall portfolio of mortgage-related assets which generally record income on a level yield basis. With respect to consumer loans classified as held-for-sale, the level yield is computed through the expected sale date. With respect to the gains recorded under GAAP in 2014 and 2016 as a result of a refinancing of the debt related to the Company's investments in consumer loans, and the consolidation of entities that own the Company's investments in consumer loans, respectively, the Company continues to record a level yield on those assets based on their original purchase price. While incentive compensation paid to the Company's manager may be a material operating expense, the Company excludes it from core earnings because (i) from time to time, a component of the computation of this expense will relate to items (such as gains or losses) that are excluded from core earnings, and (ii) it is impractical to determine the portion of the expense related to core earnings and non-core earnings, and the type of earnings (loss) that created an excess (deficit) above or below, as applicable, the incentive compensation threshold. To illustrate why it is impractical to determine the portion of incentive compensation expense that should be allocated to core earnings, the Company notes that, as an example, in a given period, it may have core earnings in excess of the incentive compensation threshold but incur losses (which are excluded from core earnings) that reduce total earnings below the incentive compensation threshold. In such case, the Company would either need to (a) allocate zero incentive compensation expense to core earnings, even though core earnings exceeded the incentive compensation threshold, or (b) assign a "pro forma" amount of incentive compensation expense to core earnings, even though no incentive compensation was actually incurred. The Company believes that neither of these allocation methodologies achieves a logical result. Accordingly, the exclusion of incentive compensation facilitates comparability between periods and avoids the distortion to the Company's non-GAAP operating measure that would result from the inclusion of incentive compensation that relates to non-core earnings. With regard to non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, management does not view these costs as part of the Company's core operations, as they are considered by management to be similar to realized losses incurred at acquisition. Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses are generally legal and valuation service costs, as well as other professional service fees, incurred when the Company acquires certain investments, as well as costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses. As of the third quarter of 2018, as a result of the Shellpoint Acquisition, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, NewRez (formerly New Penn Financial), originated conventional, government-insured and nonconforming residential mortgage loans for sale and securitization. In connection with the transfer of loans to the GSEs or mortgage investors, the Company reports realized gains or losses on the sale of originated residential mortgage loans and retention of mortgage servicing rights, which the Company believes is an indicator of performance for the Servicing and Origination segment and therefore included in core earnings. Realized gains or losses on the sale of originated residential mortgage loans had no impact on core earnings in any prior period, but may impact core earnings in future periods. Management believes that the adjustments to compute "core earnings" specified above allow investors and analysts to readily identify and track the operating performance of the assets that form the core of the Company's activity, assist in comparing the core operating results between periods, and enable investors to evaluate the Company's current core performance using the same measure that management uses to operate the business. Management also utilizes core earnings as a measure in its decision-making process relating to improvements to the underlying fundamental operations of the Company's investments, as well as the allocation of resources between those investments, and management also relies on core earnings as an indicator of the results of such decisions. Core earnings excludes certain recurring items, such as gains and losses (including impairment as well as derivative activities) and non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, because they are not considered by management to be part of the Company's core operations for the reasons described herein. As such, core earnings is not intended to reflect all of the Company's activity and should be considered as only one of the factors used by management in assessing the Company's performance, along with GAAP net income which is inclusive of all of the Company's activities. The primary differences between core earnings and the measure the Company uses to calculate incentive compensation relate to (i) realized gains and losses (including impairments), (ii) non-capitalized transaction-related expenses and (iii) deferred taxes (other than those related to unrealized gains and losses). Each are excluded from core earnings and included in the Company's incentive compensation measure (either immediately or through amortization). In addition, the Company's incentive compensation measure does not include accretion on held-for-sale loans and the timing of recognition of income from consumer loans is different. Unlike core earnings, the Company's incentive compensation measure is intended to reflect all realized results of operations. The Gain on Remeasurement of Consumer Loans Investment was treated as an unrealized gain for the purposes of calculating incentive compensation and was therefore excluded from such calculation. Core earnings does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or as a substitute for, or superior to, cash flows from operating activities, each as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and the Company's calculation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. Set forth below is a reconciliation of core earnings to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands): Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 145,594 $ 348 Impairment 12,796 39,315 Other Income adjustments: Other Income Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (4,627 ) 2,945 Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, equity method investees (2,612 ) (2,733 ) Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing rights financing receivables (6,497 ) (11,066 ) Change in fair value of servicer advance investments (7,903 ) 2,751 Change in fair value of investments in residential mortgage loans (14,563 ) (73,515 ) (Gain) loss on settlement of investments, net 27,323 2,222 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments 23,767 141,543 Unrealized (gain) loss on other ABS (6,679 ) 1,718 (Gain) loss on transfer of loans to REO (4,984 ) (2,910 ) (Gain) loss on transfer of loans to other assets 521 329 (Gain) loss on Excess MSR recapture agreements (307 ) 4,278 (Gain) loss on Ocwen common stock (2,786 ) 15,515 Other (income) loss 1,562 2,910 Total Other Income Adjustments 2,215 83,987 Other Income and Impairment attributable to non-controlling interests (2,432 ) (5,159 ) Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing rights (15,765 ) 160,947 Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses 6,866 3,162 (Gain) loss on securitization of originated mortgage loans 15,844 4,766 Incentive compensation to affiliate 12,958 29,731 Deferred taxes 46,331 (67,374 ) Interest income on residential mortgage loans, held-for sale 2,301 600 Limit on RMBS discount accretion related to called deals (19,556 ) (45,473 ) Adjust consumer loans to level yield (4,852 ) 734 Core earnings of equity method investees: Excess mortgage servicing rights 2,028 2,669 Core Earnings $ 204,328 $ 208,253 CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain information in this press release constitutes as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to our strategy, growth opportunities and call rights population. These statements are not historical facts. They represent management's current expectations regarding future events and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's annual and quarterly reports and other filings filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website (www.newresi.com). New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for New Residential to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release, and New Residential expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in New Residential's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and actively managing, investments principally related to residential real estate. The Company primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing related assets and other related opportunistic investments. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for federal income tax purposes. The Company is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005342/en/

