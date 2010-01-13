[April 30, 2019] New CTA Ad Urges Congress to Ratify USCMA-the "New NAFTA"

The following statement is attributed to Gary Shapiro (News - Alert) , president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), regarding the need for Congress to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Today in a new print advertisement, CTA calls on Congress to pass the "New NAFTA" as a means of strengthening U.S. physical and economic security. "Supporting American workers and driving economic growth are bipartisan issues - and members of Congress should work to pass USMCA without delay. This agreement will boost the U.S. economy, strengthen national security, support millions of American jobs and advance our country's position as the global leader in tech innovation. It has been 25 years since NAFTA took effect - a modernized 'New NAFTA' is long overdue. "Today, technology creates new jobs and helps drive the U.S. economy. It touches nearly every sector. The USMCA reduces barriers to digital trade, eliminates technical barriers to trade and promotes America's online platforms. Congress needs to make passing USMCA a top priority." Specifically, the USMCA: Prohibits duties and non-tariff barriers on digital products.

Ensures data can be transferred cross-border.

Prohibits frced data localization and expands the list of cross-border services.

Establishes balanced rules governing internet platforms that allow user interaction and host third-party content.

Prevents import duties on products including e-books, videos, music, software, games and apps.

Limits restrictions on information flow across borders, as diverse information sources lead to economic growth.



View CTA's new print ad urging Congress to approve the USMCA here. According to a new report released by CTA, the consumer technology sector directly and indirectly supports 18.2 million American jobs and represents almost 12% of U.S. GDP.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005809/en/

