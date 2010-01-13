[April 30, 2019] New Online Voice Casting Platform Launched by Burbank-Based Voice Force Gets High Marks by Industry Pros

BURBANK, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new online casting platform and production management tool - https://www.voiceforce.net/ - aimed at the $15 billion voice-over market, has been launched by Voice Force, a small group of voice industry professionals headquartered in Burbank, California. The web-based service simultaneously connects the three focal points of voice casting: agents, buyers and talent, and provides comprehensive support services to each category of industry professional. The launch included a YouTube series https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYhcu42nDsQ to introduce Voice Force. According to company president Steve Howard, response to online and in-person demonstrations has been overwhelmingly positive. "We saw the need for a service that would integrate the requirements of buyers, agents and talent into an all-inclusive network. And one that harnesses current technology to deliver every function necessary for voice production faster, smarter and better," said Howard. The platform provides agents with customized dashboards that can manage talent profiles and provide search and response functions for production postings. Similar dashboards assist talent with profile maagement and production companies with job postings and project management. The platform provides users with desktop and mobile accessible tools.



"There's no need for Dropbox, Google Drive or any other file-sharing services. NDAs, scripts, auditions can be downloaded or uploaded directly to Voice Force; no email attachments necessary," explained Howard. "Talent profiles are interactive. Buyers can listen to and download demo reels; review voice characteristics and specialties; check out social media links, resumes, personal websites and more." Howard said Voice Force is currently providing agents a free 60-day trial period so that "they can test drive the system."

Voice casting director and producing veteran Kate McClanaghan says Voice Force's state-of-the-art technology, comprehensive services and transparent fee structure is long overdue. "Voice Force has created a turnkey system that is simple, efficient and supports the requirements of casting agents as well as meeting the needs of actors and producers," said McClanaghan. The company held a special preview for voice actors and agents at the national Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (SOVAS) conference at Universal City last November and completed its beta testing in January. "Voice Force spared no expense insuring state-of-the-art workflow, but what distinguishes Voice Force is buyers, agents, and talent receive a transparent, user-friendly system," said SOVAS president Rudy Gaskins. Emmy Award winning voice actor Jim Ward, sees fast adaptation by talent. Ward, whose credits include "Finding Nemo," "Toy Story," "Call of Duty," and "Monsters University," said, "Giving actors a free, easy-to-use portal makes coordinating with their agent a breeze and gives the agents a real time-saving tool." Voice Force fees for agents are on a sliding scale and the service is available to producers and talent at no charge. Producers can post an unlimited number of projects for free and an extensive, searchable database is available for a nominal fee. *IMAGE: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0429s2p-voiceforce-howworks-300dpi.jpg Media Contact:

WALTONA MANION

waltona@waltonamanion.com

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-online-voice-casting-platform-launched-by-burbank-based-voice-force-gets-high-marks-by-industry-pros-300840862.html SOURCE Voice Force

