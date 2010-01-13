[April 30, 2019] New Risk and Compliance Platform Release, Customer Case Studies Highlight 2019 ProcessUnity Customer Summit

CONCORD, Mass., April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity , a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today kicked off its 2019 Customer Summit in Orlando, Florida. The ProcessUnity Customer Summit brings together industry leaders and domain experts to focus on the latest trends, share best practices and set future directions for risk and compliance management.

“It’s amazing what happens when you bring so many risk and compliance experts together for a couple of days – our customers learn new techniques to reduce cost and complexity in their risk and compliance programs, and the ProcessUnity team gets great ideas for future iterations of our platform,” said Ed Thomas, Vice President of Marketing at ProcessUnity. “We’re excited to preview the next version of our platform; introduce new directions for Cybersecurity Program Management and Contract Lifecycle Management; and facilitate some great discussions between real innovators in risk and compliance.” Attendees to the ProcessUnity Customer Summit will experience: The ProcessUnity Spring 2019 Release Preview – ProcessUnity will preview the forthcoming version of its risk and compliance platform during the conference. The new release includes more than 55 new features and enhancements, including Interactive Workqueue Management, Intelligent Automated Actions, Screening Results Support, Rapid Questionnaire Delegation, Seamless Enterprise Data Sharing, Contract Management Extensions, and more. This new release is expected to be available to new and existing customers in June 2019. Customer Case Studies – ProcessUnity customers will showcase how they have achieved success with the ProcessUnity pltform in risk and compliance domains including Vendor Risk Management, Policy & Procedure Management, Operational Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance Management and more. Customer speakers come from a range of industries, including financial services, mortgage services, media, retail and life sciences. Partner Participation – Representing a diverse range of solutions, services, technology providers and consulting organizations, ProcessUnity is joined at the Summit by key business partners including EY , BitSight and RapidRatings . Product Deep Dives – The conference program includes more than 25 sessions for Vendor Risk Management, Offer Management, Policy & Procedure Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, the ProcessUnity platform, add-ons and more. Training & Enablement – In addition to product deep dives and hands-on sessions, pre-conference Bootcamp training sessions featured courses for both new and existing customers. Networking Opportunities – Attendees will share experiences and build relationships with their peers, industry experts and the ProcessUnity team.



For information on ProcessUnity’s cloud-based risk management solutions, visit http://www.processunity.com . About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk management and service delivery management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. For public companies and regulated industries, ProcessUnity Risk Suite delivers effective governance and control, vendor risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance. For benefit plan administrators and other financial service firms, ProcessUnity Offer Management controls complex product offerings and strengthens client service experience. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com .

For additional information on ProcessUnity, contact: Meaghan McGrath ProcessUnity, Inc. 978.364.3892 meaghan.mcgrath@processunity.com

