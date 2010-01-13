[April 30, 2019] NEW SECURITY LAYER FOR MoCA HOME™ NETWORKING

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addressing the requests for stronger secured links between networked devices, MoCA has developed MoCASec™, a robust security layer for MoCA links that is available for its entire portfolio of specifications. MoCASec enhances network configurations where peer to peer privacy is required.

MoCASec provides point-to-point link privacy that specifically allows for seamless integration of the MoCA technology into home networks supporting the Wi-Fi Alliance’s EasyMesh™ standard. MoCASec is available via firmware upgrade for MoCA Home™ 2.0 and 2.5 devices, and is part of the MoCA HomeTM 3.0 standard. “Wi-Fi EasyMesh™ delivers a better Wi-Fi user experience and a standardized, multiple-AP solution for home Wi-Fi”, said Kevin Robinson, Vice President of Marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance. “The addition of MoCASec into the network integrates additional privacy without disruption to devices already in use.” “It is not enough to just provide huge amounts of bandwidth anymore. Network operators mut address the entire user experience including expanded security and privacy,” said Charles Cerino, MoCA President. “MoCASec ensures the secure and private transport of data over the in-home coaxial cabling further enhancing the home networking experience.”



Additional highlights: Support standard authentication protocols such as IEEE Std 802.1X and other methods such as Pre-Shared Key (PSK) and Push Button Configuration (PBC).

Peer to peer link privacy for unicast traffic and networkwide privacy for multicast traffic.

Strong HMAC-SHA-256 hashing for (up to 64-byte) initial key derivation.

Dynamic pairwise encryption keys.

Key distributions with Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS).

128-bit AES-CBC/CTR encryption. About MoCA®

MoCA® technology is the fastest, most reliable and secure in-home backbone for Wi-Fi®--as proven by numerous field tests--and has been adopted by cable, telco/IPTV and satellite operators worldwide. MoCA Home™ 2.0 offers actual data rates of up to 1 Gbps. MoCA Home™ 2.5 offers actual data rates up to 2.5 Gbps in addition to a variety of network management and security features. MoCA Home™ 3.0 is capable of 10 Gbps. The Alliance is also offering MoCA Access™, a fiber access extension standard based on the MoCA Home 2.5 specification and intended for MDUs, hotels and resorts, any building with existing coaxial cabling. It is also suitable for 5G fixed mobile convergence (FMC). Visit www.mocalliance.org for more information. Copyright © 2019 Multimedia over Coax Alliance. All Rights Reserved. MoCA and the MoCA logo are trademarks of the Multimedia over Coax Alliance, registered in the U.S. and other countries. Rob Gelphman

VP, Marketing and Member Relations

MoCA®

1-408-838-7458

Robgelphman@mocalliance.org

