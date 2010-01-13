[April 30, 2019] New Research Shows Slow Database Deployments are a Primary Challenge for Companies Accelerating Application Releases

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datical , the leading provider of database release automation solutions, today announced the results of an independent survey that found database deployments continue to be a software delivery bottleneck, a process that has not improved within the past year. Additionally, the growing pressure to deliver application updates faster is greater than ever before. Companies with the fastest application release cycles suffered the biggest impact from slow, manual deployment of database schema changes.

The 2019 State of Database Deployments in Application Delivery research, conducted by Dimensional Research , surveyed application developers, application release engineers, enterprise architects, and DevOps engineers. Of those, 92% reported it is difficult to accelerate the deployment of database schema changes in an effort to match the pace at which they deploy application code changes. This finding shows there has been no improvement as the same statistic was reported last year in the 2018 State of Database Deployments in Application Delivery survey. The process of deploying database schema changes is very complex and demanding. It frequently involves spending hours, if not days, manually reviewing and validating every database change script and schema change within those scripts. In fact, 91% of survey respondents reported they have to re-work database changes multiple times before they are ready for production deployment. This backs up another key finding among survey participants - 80% agree thatit takes longer to deploy database code changes than other types of code changes.



Moreover, neglecting the database deployment process has proven to have significant business impacts. Enterprises rely on mission-critical applications and their databases to run the business and drive the customer experience. If database change errors occur and are not resolved quickly, application performance can suffer, service outages can occur, and the risk of data loss increases – all leading to brand reputation damage. The research found that 84% of application stakeholders had serious production issues due to database change errors; 57% of all application changes require a corresponding database schema change; and 88% report taking more than an hour to resolve these schema change issues, up from 81% a year ago. “The lack of automated testing, change validation, and code deployment around database releases are the biggest threat to an organization’s ability to accelerate application delivery and keep pace with customer demands,” said Robert Reeves, CTO and co-founder of Datical. “As executives search for ways to accelerate application delivery and remove errors, the resolution is simple - automate the database release process. This survey proves the database release process is a significant bottleneck to application delivery. Those that don’t automate this process will see initiatives like agile and DevOps fail.”

The overwhelming majority (92%) of enterprises realize that automating database deployments provides tremendous business value and accelerates overall application release cycles. According to survey respondents, the top benefits of database release automation include the ability for developers to find and fix database schema change errors faster (65%), reduced application downtime because of fewer, bad database schema changes (60%), and removing database deployment process bottlenecks in the application release process (52%). “This research clearly shows the database deployment process is often considered the most frequent source of bottlenecks and risk to the application release cycle. This indicates a need to deliver error-free application experiences faster without increasing risk,” said Diane Hagglund, principal researcher at Dimensional Research. “This research clearly indicates that organizations see the benefits of automating their database deployment process, especially since the data proves that deployments get hard as application release cycles get faster.” To view all survey findings, including the business impact of neglecting the database, as well as the benefits of automating database deployments alongside application deployments, download the full report here . Survey Methodology and Participant Demographics

The State of Database Deployments in Application Delivery survey, commissioned by Datical, was conducted in March 2019 and gathered responses from a total of 307 highly qualified application developers, application release managers, enterprise architects, and DevOps professionals at large enterprises. All had the responsibility for mission-critical applications that connected to enterprise databases, which included a mix of job levels, application responsibilities, databases used, and industry verticals. Resources Datical website: https://www.datical.com

Blog: https://www.datical.com/blog

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Datical

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/datical

Demo: https://www.datical.com/demo/ About Datical, Inc.

Datical’s mission is to transform the way businesses build software so they can deliver better customer experiences faster. Datical solutions deliver the database release automation capabilities technology executives need to get the most out of their Agile, Cloud, DevOps and Continuous Delivery investments. With Datical database release automation, organizations can shorten the time it takes to bring applications to market while eliminating the security vulnerabilities, costly errors, data loss and downtime often associated with current database deployment methods. For more information, visit www.datical.com , call 737-402-7187 or connect via @datical . Media Contact

Danielle Salvato-Earl

Offleash for Datical

datical@offleashpr.com

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]