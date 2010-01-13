[April 30, 2019] New IDC MarketScape Provides a Vendor Assessment of the 2019 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services Market

International Data Corporation (IDC) has just published a new assessment profiling 12 providers of artificial intelligence (AI) services worldwide. The IDC MarketScape report uses a comprehensive framework to assess the vendors relative to a set of criteria that explain success in the AI services market and highlights the factors expected to be the most influential for success in both the short term and the long term. A significant component of this evaluation are the perceptions of AI services buyers surveyed by IDC (News - Alert) of both the key characteristics and the capabilities of these providers. The 12 AI services providers profiled in this report are: Accenture, Atos, Cognizant (News - Alert) , Deloitte, EY, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro. "While the rate of AI adoption is on the rise, concerns around AI ethics and its implications on business processes and people and underlying data challenges such as data curation, migration, governance, and security continue to be key barriers to adoption. Vendors that are addressing these two concerns up front in addition to providing the necessary domain, industry, and technology expertise required to deliver AI solutions for customers will be more successful in helping enterprises take on AI initiatives," said Ali Zaidi, research director, IT Project Based Services at IDC. In evaluating the 12 providers, IDC found several areas of strength across all the firms, including platform strategy, innovation and R&D strategy, and strategy to increase revenue per employee ratio. The firms also shared a strong set of core capabilities - breadth of services, customer service, and growth sustainability. Because buyers' top measure of success for an AI services engagement is achievement of their desired business outcomes, the ability to align their AI services capabilities to address these business priorities was a critical factor in each firm's assssment.



"As the AI services market continues to mature, customers will need partners that not only demonstrate expertise in AI-enabling technologies but also develop solutions that achieve customers' business objectives and address the human impacts of AI adoption. Success in this rapidly evolving space will require services providers to continue to invest in skills, IP, and alliance ecosystems to remain competitive," said Jennifer Hamel, research manager, Analytics and Intelligent Automation Services at IDC. The report, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2019 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US44514819), represents a vendor assessment of the artificial intelligence (AI) services market through the IDC MarketScape model. This assessment discusses both quantitative and qualitative characteristics that explain success in the AI services market. For more information about this IDC MarketScape, please contact Jen Hamel.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of IT, telecommunications, or industry-specific suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT, telecommunications, or industry-specific vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a transparent foundation to allow companies to independently compare the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors. For more information about IDC MarketScape, please contact Karen Moser at kmoser@idc.com. About IDC

