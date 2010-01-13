|
|[April 30, 2019]
|
New IDC MarketScape Provides a Vendor Assessment of the 2019 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services Market
International Data Corporation (IDC)
has just published a new assessment profiling 12 providers of artificial
intelligence (AI) services worldwide. The IDC
MarketScape report uses a comprehensive framework to assess the
vendors relative to a set of criteria that explain success in the AI
services market and highlights the factors expected to be the most
influential for success in both the short term and the long term. A
significant component of this evaluation are the perceptions of AI
services buyers surveyed by IDC (News - Alert) of both the key characteristics and the
capabilities of these providers.
The 12 AI services providers profiled in this report are: Accenture,
Atos, Cognizant (News - Alert), Deloitte, EY, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys,
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro.
"While the rate of AI adoption is on the rise, concerns around AI ethics
and its implications on business processes and people and underlying
data challenges such as data curation, migration, governance, and
security continue to be key barriers to adoption. Vendors that are
addressing these two concerns up front in addition to providing the
necessary domain, industry, and technology expertise required to deliver
AI solutions for customers will be more successful in helping
enterprises take on AI initiatives," said Ali
Zaidi, research director, IT Project Based Services at IDC.
In evaluating the 12 providers, IDC found several areas of strength
across all the firms, including platform strategy, innovation and R&D
strategy, and strategy to increase revenue per employee ratio. The firms
also shared a strong set of core capabilities - breadth of services,
customer service, and growth sustainability. Because buyers' top measure
of success for an AI services engagement is achievement of their desired
business outcomes, the ability to align their AI services capabilities
to address these business priorities was a critical factor in each
firm's assssment.
"As the AI services market continues to mature, customers will need
partners that not only demonstrate expertise in AI-enabling technologies
but also develop solutions that achieve customers' business objectives
and address the human impacts of AI adoption. Success in this rapidly
evolving space will require services providers to continue to invest in
skills, IP, and alliance ecosystems to remain competitive," said Jennifer
Hamel, research manager, Analytics
and Intelligent Automation Services at IDC.
The report, IDC
MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2019 Vendor
Assessment (IDC #US44514819), represents a vendor assessment of
the artificial intelligence (AI) services market through the IDC
MarketScape model. This assessment discusses both quantitative and
qualitative characteristics that explain success in the AI services
market. For more information about this IDC MarketScape, please contact
Jen Hamel.
About IDC MarketScape
IDC
MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview
of the competitive fitness of IT, telecommunications, or
industry-specific suppliers in a given market. The research methodology
utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and
quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of
each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a
clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities
and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT,
telecommunications, or industry-specific vendors can be meaningfully
compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a
transparent foundation to allow companies to independently compare the
strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
For more information about IDC MarketScape, please contact Karen Moser
at kmoser@idc.com.
