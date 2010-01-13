[April 30, 2019] New Limeade Platform Delivers a Unified, Human Employee Experience, Backed By Science

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global employee experience software company Limeade announced Limeade ONE — the first and only platform to deliver well-being, engagement, inclusion and communications solutions in one seamless user experience. With Limeade ONE, companies can authentically show even the hardest-to-reach employees that they care. The new platform was unveiled at the Limeade Engage 2019 conference in Austin, Texas. "When employees suffer from burnout, loneliness, disengagement and information overload, businesses suffer too. But there's a fix. Our research directly links perceptions of care to key business results like improved employee engagement and retention — and company reputation. On the frontlines of today's talent war, CEOs and leaders need this," said Henry Albrecht, Limeade CEO. "Limeade ONE is, at its core, a platform for intentional culture. It helps employers show consistent and comprehensive care — in one simple and human employee experience." A 2019 study by the Limeade Institute found that when employees feel their organization cares about them as individuals, they are: Ten times more likely to recommend their company as a great place to work

Nine times more likely to stay at their company for three or more years

Seven times more likely to feel included at work

Four times less likely to suffer from stress and burnout

Twice as likely to be engaged at work Building on the company's legacy of improving employee well-being, Limeade ONE was built to humanize the employee experience and show care for employees by connecting typically disparate HR systems. The platform delivers science-backed activities and a more social and relevant experience for every emplyee, as well as data-driven insights for HR and organization leaders. Platform solutions include:



Limeade Well-Being: Improves the physical, emotional, ?nancial and work well-being of employees with whole-company, whole-ecosystem support. Leveraging the Limeade Well-Being Assessment, the solution gives employees individual, team and company-wide activities to help them feel good and live with purpose. Insights dashboards allow employers to uncover trends and prove ROI.

Limeade Engagement: Drives engagement for all by turning insights into meaningful actions. Evidence-based activities help employees develop a deep sense of connection and purpose at work that creates extra energy and commitment. Flexible, research-based surveys create action plans for every leader, manager and employee. Real-time dashboards highlight trends, burnout risk and other insights.

Limeade Inclusion: Builds and sustains an inclusive workplace with habit-building activities. Employee listening tools gauge employee perceptions of belonging, connection and community at work and then generate targeted activities designed to build inclusive habits at every level. Insights dashboards measure progress over time and Limeade provides the experts and tools to educate employees about the positive impact of a more inclusive work environment.

Limeade Communications: Reaches every employee with relevant communications that make work better. This all-in-one employee app allows employees to read and share important company news, send social recognitions, chat with peers and access relevant documents and employee services. An intuitive authoring environment helps leaders and managers send targeted mobile communications, complete with real-time participation dashboards. Employers can also manage polls, videos, surveys, events and more. "The employee experience exists with or without intention. HR leaders — from benefits to talent management to D&I — need to join forces and align on a vision," said Yvette Cameron, principal analyst at NextGen Insights. "Limeade brings the technology, authenticity and proven experience to span HR silos and make it real for employees." Limeade ONE brings a consumer-grade user experience to employees anywhere, at any time and on any smart device — regardless of their work environment. Additional features and benefits include:

A personalized experience with content to support individual improvement, preferences and channels

A fun, gamified experience featuring rewards, leaderboards, badges and team activities

Custom branding and individual content that brings company culture to life

Seamless integration with hundreds of other HR and company programs For organization leaders, Limeade ONE offers predictive analytics and insights that uncover the strengths and weaknesses of company culture. Dashboards show trends in employee well-being, engagement, turnover, burnout risk and more. The data generates recommendations for leaders, managers and employees to drive action. Administrators can also target updates and activities to groups based on location, job code and other demographic factors. "Limeade ONE influences the thousands of moments that define how we feel about our work," said Daniel Kraft, VP of Product at Limeade. "Workforces are increasingly global, distributed and hard to reach — and need more support and connection than ever. Limeade ONE is the platform not just for our solutions and but also the hundreds of ecosystem partners — all unified to elevate the employee experience." About Limeade

Limeade is a software company that elevates the employee experience and helps build great places to work. The Limeade ONE platform offers employee well-being, engagement, inclusion and communications solutions in one seamless user experience. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps every employee know their company cares. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-limeade-platform-delivers-a-unified-human-employee-experience-backed-by-science-300840390.html SOURCE Limeade

