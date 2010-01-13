[April 30, 2019] New versatile multiline cameras enable 5 Gpix/sec high-speed imaging for demanding vision applications

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies company and global leader in machine vision technology, is pleased to announce that the first models of its newest Linea ML cameras are now in full production. The advanced multiline CMOS camera, Linea ML™ in monochrome, color, and multispectral options will transform the way line scan cameras are used in many machine vision applications.

In full production now, the Linea ML 16k monochrome model operates in single or multiple rows at a max line rate of 300 kHz, or 5 GPix/sec data throughput. Sequential exposure with independent start and stop integration for each row allows versatile illumination configurations using the latest LED lighting technologies. The 16k color model provides high-speed, high-resolution, and high-fidelity RGB native colors without any interpolation. “The Linea ML camera family offers versatile capabilities to meet the ever-demanding application requirements in machine vision today. In addition to mono and color imaging, the newest models include an HDR mode designed specifically to capture bright and dark scenes with improved dynamic range. Further, the time-division multifield™ imaging capability allows end-users to capture multiple images using brightfield, darkfield, backlight in a single scan,” said Xing-Fei He, Senior Product Manager. Combined with the Xtium™2 CLHS series of high-performance frame grabbers from Teledyne DALSA, these new products represent a breakthrough in data throughput in the industry. Built on field-proven technology, the next generation CLHS fiber optic interface rovides reliable and high throughput data transmission. Fiber optic cables lower system costs, offer longer cable lengths (up to 300 m), are immune to electromagnetic radiation, and are ideal for industrial environments. Teledyne DALSA’s Xtium2 family of high-performance frame grabbers feature the PCI Express Gen 3 x8 platform.



Key Features: High speed of up to 300 kHz line rate in 16k/8k resolutions, or 5 Gpix/sec

Mono/HDR imaging with single or dual outputs

Time-division multifield imaging in a single scan using sequential exposure

Camera Link HS fiber optic interface for high reliability and long cable data transmission

Lower system costs Please visit the Linea product page for more information. For sales enquiries, visit our contact page, and for full resolution images, our online media kit.

About Teledyne DALSA’s Machine Vision Products and Services

Teledyne DALSA is a part of the Teledyne Imaging group and a leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for machine vision. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are at the heart of thousands of inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging. Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage. All trademarks are registered by their respective companies.

Teledyne DALSA reserves the right to make changes at any time without notice. Media Contact:

Geralyn Miller

Senior Manager, Global Media Relations

Tel: +1-519-886-6001 ext. 2187

Email: geralyn.miller@teledyne.com Sales Contacts:

Sales.americas@teledynedalsa.com

Sales.europe@teledynedalsa.com

Sales.asia@teledynedalsa.com A photo accompanying this announcement is available at //www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bff9c66f-bd38-42fa-83e9-fe2034126e3d

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]