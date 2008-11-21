[April 29, 2019] New Nationwide In-Car Payment Technology Is Launching In Massachusetts

A first-in-the-nation breakthrough payment solution that lets drivers purchase gas from their car without taking out cash, a credit card or a mobile app is launching in Westborough, MA today. PayByCar™ allows drivers to simplify and speed up non-toll transactions such as gas purchases. Those with E-ZPass™ toll transponders who register for PayByCar™ on the PayByCar™ website (www.mypaybycar.com) will be able to easily pay for their fuel at the Route 9 Alltown Mobil located at 130 Turnpike Rd., which is on the Eastbound side of Route 9, using their transponders without ever pulling their wallet out of their pocket. "We chose the MetroWest area to launch this new technology, and Westborough, MA specifically, because the community matches our target market demography. Close to 495 and the Mass Pike, Westborough has a lot of daily commuters with E-ZPass™ transponders. PayByCar™ gives them use of a proven and familiar technology in a completely new way," said Anand Raman, President and COO of PayByCar™. The technology will soon be available for other kinds of transactions such as paying at convenience stores, car washes, drivethrus and restaurants.



"PayByCar aligns with our strategy of being first to market with innovative solutions that enhance the overall experience for our guests," said Mark Cosenza, Senior Vice President from Global Partners LP, owner of Alltown convenience stores which will be rolling out PayByCar technology to additional locations this year. "PayByCar is easy to use and allows commuters to get in and out of the family of Global locations faster." Signing up to use PayByCar™ is simple. Visit the PayByCar™ website at www.mypaybycar.com, click enroll and follow the easy two-step process to set up your PayByCar ™ member profile. Remember to have your E-ZPass™ transponder and a credit card handy to complete the enrollment. Purchases through PayByCar do not go through your toll account, but are charged directly to the payment method you choose when enrolling (credit or debit cards, e-wallet, etc.) Once the enrollment is complete, purchasing fuel becomes easier and faster than ever before.

Upon entering the station, PayByCar™ recognizes your transponder and sends a text to your smartphone. You reply with just the pump number and PayByCar™ automatically turns that pump on, registers the transaction, charges your card and sends you an email receipt with retail offers for your visit. No more swiping cards, entering PINS, or waiting for paper receipts. About Verdeva and PayByCar™

PayByCar™, by Verdeva™, the in-vehicle payment innovator, makes it easier than ever for people to pay drive-up retailers while in their cars. Using the toll transponders drivers already have, PayByCar™ eliminates payment hassles so people can get back on the road. Verdeva's unique agreement with the 17-state E-ZPass™ Group, a trusted transponder brand used in over 35 million vehicles across much of the U.S., gives consumers the confidence they need to pay by car. www.mypaybycar.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190429005739/en/

