News Corp to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings

News Corp (News - Alert) will release its third quarter Fiscal 2019 results on Thursday, May 9, 2019. News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson and Chief Financial Officer Susan Panuccio will host a call with analysts and media to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EDT (Sydney: Friday, May 10, at 7:00 a.m. AEST). Reporters are invited to join the call on a listen-only basis.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available via http://investors.newscorp.com.

The call can also be accessed by dialing:

U.S. Participants: 1-800-667-5617

Non-U.S. Participants: 1-334-323-0509

Passcode: 8960336

A replay will be available approximately three hours folowing the call's conclusion and for 10 business days thereafter by dialing:







U.S. Participants: 1-888-203-1112

Non-U.S. Participants: 1-719-457-0820

Passcode: 8960336

The earnings release will be distributed and available on http://investors.newscorp.com prior to the call.

About News Corp

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) (NASDAQ:NWSA) (ASX:NWS) (ASX:NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services and subscription video services in Australia. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content is distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.

