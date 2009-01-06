[April 26, 2019]

New Report from Clutch Lists the Leading IT and Business Services Firms in India for 2019

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the leading B2B ratings and reviews company Clutch unveiled its 2019 list of the highest performing Indian IT and business services companies on its platform.

These 118 leaders are innovators in their fields, providing essential support for the clients they serve. They cater to each client's needs and unique business goals.

The leaders can be found in the following research lists:

"It has been incredible to work on the research for some of these companies," said Clutch Business Analyst Misty Lopez. "Those listed today truly stand out as the most impressive."

"It is their dedication to quality of service, and most of all, their ability to understand a client's higher business objectives that earned them this award today," Lopez said.

Clutch's research on companies in India is ongoing, and rankings are dynamic. The Clutch team invites interested companies to apply to get listed in the report next year.

The results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on Thursday, April 18. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

