[April 25, 2019] New Forthcoming ZooWho App to Be Released by Sean Bair

PROVO, Utah, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The average American knows 600 people, according to the New York Times. But how many of them do they really know? One entrepreneur, Sean Bair, is determined to help people foster their most important relationships better with ZooWho. ZooWho is an app that will serve as a personal relationship management tool right in the user's phone. The app will feature engaging and user-friendly design functionality that makes it easy for users to keep track of their social circle and is currently slated to be released in late May. ZooWho will allow users to recall those important details that mean the most to their acquaintances, family members and friends such as music preferences or hobbies and set reminders for important dates, like birthdays, anniversaries and ther significant events.



Users will also be able to set a personal reminder to connect with a contact in order to grow the relationship over time. "ZooWho is an active relationship management app that replaces your passive mobile phone's contacts or electronic rolodex," said Bair. "ZooWho is similar to a CRM but is designed to capture details about those we like, love and serve and provide the user gentle reminders so they can grow stronger relationships."

With ZooWho, app users will soon be able to feel empowered to build upon their existing personal relationships and nurture developing ones. About Sean Bair Sean Bair is an established entrepreneur whose new app, ZooWho, is designed to help users foster their new and existing personal connections. For more information on ZooWho, please visit https://www.zoowho.com/ .

