|[April 25, 2019]
New InfiniteIO Hybrid Cloud Storage ROI Calculator Identifies Hidden, Inactive Data to Reduce Enterprise Storage Costs by up to 80 Percent
InfiniteIO,
the leader in making hybrid cloud storage simple and fast, today
announced the availability of Infinite (News - Alert) Insight, a free app that gives
customers and partners the ability to easily determine cloud tiering
scenarios for inactive (or cold) data that can save them up to 80
percent in storage costs.
InfiniteIO's Infinite Insight ROI Calculator for Hybrid Cloud Storage (Photo: Business Wire)
The app scans on-premises network-attached storage (NAS) file systems to
identify hidden cold data to migrate to lower-cost cloud storage
solutions. The intuitive tool scans over millions of files and can be
customized to match the financial and operational policies of users.
Infinite Insight simulates policies, based on file size and the last
time they were accessed or modified, that move the inactive files to
lower-cost private or public cloud storage and generates a shareable
report on estimated, yearly cost savings.
"Hybrid cloud approaches for managing active and inactive file data
today require organizations to make tradeoffs in cost, performance and
complexity," said Kris Meier, vice product management of InfiniteIO.
"The challenge for IT and finance leaders is compounded by finding,
accessing and protecting petabytes of capacity or billions f files at
annual growth rates of 40 to 50 percent. Infinite Insight offers a first
step for organizations to better support data growth and business
transformation by integrating metadata
management solutions that optimize cost and performance throughout
their hybrid cloud environment, without disrupting their workflows."
Infinite Insight leverages InfiniteIO's unique approach to real-time
analytics and metadata management by intelligently locating and
recommending the transfer of inactive data to cloud storage. A
customizable dashboard offers a comprehensive and realistic view of the
user's real-world file environments. Using Infinite Insight together
with InfiniteIO's hybrid cloud tiering solutions, customers and partners
can easily implement a cloud strategy that extends the life of existing
NAS systems, helps cloud storage perform as fast as all-flash systems
and makes data always available for critical workflows, without making
changes to existing users, applications or storage.
Availability and Resources
-
The Infinite Insight hybrid cloud storage ROI calculator app is
immediately available for download at no charge for Mac OS-based
computers at https://infinite.io/ROI.
-
Read the blog
-
View the 1-minute intro
video
About InfiniteIO
InfiniteIO makes hybrid cloud storage simple and fast, ensuring
information flows to people and applications that need it most, without
disruption. Based in Austin, Texas, InfiniteIO provides real-time
insights to analyze, optimize and scale capacity and performance
throughout the hybrid cloud for global enterprises, research
organizations and media companies. InfiniteIO offers customers and
partners the fastest way to implement a hybrid cloud strategy and
maximize the value of cloud storage. Learn more at infinite.io
or follow the company on Twitter (News - Alert) @infiniteio
and LinkedIn.
