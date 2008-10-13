[April 25, 2019] New InfiniteIO Hybrid Cloud Storage ROI Calculator Identifies Hidden, Inactive Data to Reduce Enterprise Storage Costs by up to 80 Percent

InfiniteIO, the leader in making hybrid cloud storage simple and fast, today announced the availability of Infinite (News - Alert) Insight, a free app that gives customers and partners the ability to easily determine cloud tiering scenarios for inactive (or cold) data that can save them up to 80 percent in storage costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190425005762/en/ InfiniteIO's Infinite Insight ROI Calculator for Hybrid Cloud Storage (Photo: Business Wire) The app scans on-premises network-attached storage (NAS) file systems to identify hidden cold data to migrate to lower-cost cloud storage solutions. The intuitive tool scans over millions of files and can be customized to match the financial and operational policies of users. Infinite Insight simulates policies, based on file size and the last time they were accessed or modified, that move the inactive files to lower-cost private or public cloud storage and generates a shareable report on estimated, yearly cost savings. "Hybrid cloud approaches for managing active and inactive file data today require organizations to make tradeoffs in cost, performance and complexity," said Kris Meier, vice product management of InfiniteIO. "The challenge for IT and finance leaders is compounded by finding, accessing and protecting petabytes of capacity or billions f files at annual growth rates of 40 to 50 percent. Infinite Insight offers a first step for organizations to better support data growth and business transformation by integrating metadata management solutions that optimize cost and performance throughout their hybrid cloud environment, without disrupting their workflows."



Infinite Insight leverages InfiniteIO's unique approach to real-time analytics and metadata management by intelligently locating and recommending the transfer of inactive data to cloud storage. A customizable dashboard offers a comprehensive and realistic view of the user's real-world file environments. Using Infinite Insight together with InfiniteIO's hybrid cloud tiering solutions, customers and partners can easily implement a cloud strategy that extends the life of existing NAS systems, helps cloud storage perform as fast as all-flash systems and makes data always available for critical workflows, without making changes to existing users, applications or storage. Availability and Resources

The Infinite Insight hybrid cloud storage ROI calculator app is immediately available for download at no charge for Mac OS-based computers at https://infinite.io/ROI.

View the 1-minute intro video About InfiniteIO InfiniteIO makes hybrid cloud storage simple and fast, ensuring information flows to people and applications that need it most, without disruption. Based in Austin, Texas, InfiniteIO provides real-time insights to analyze, optimize and scale capacity and performance throughout the hybrid cloud for global enterprises, research organizations and media companies. InfiniteIO offers customers and partners the fastest way to implement a hybrid cloud strategy and maximize the value of cloud storage. Learn more at infinite.io or follow the company on Twitter (News - Alert) @infiniteio and LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190425005762/en/

