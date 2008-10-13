|
|[April 25, 2019]
|
New PvP Dungeon Comes to MapleStory M in "The Legends Return" Update
Revered mobile MMORPG MapleStory
M is excited to announce "The Legends Return" update
on iOS
and Android!
This action-packed update allows players to select from eight Maple
World Legends in the new PvP dungeon, unlocks the rewarding Kemdi's Dice
in-game event, which lets players experience The Spring Wonder Wheel,
and much more.
MapleStory M Legends Return (Graphic: Business Wire)
The PvP dungeon includes two available modes: Ranked Mode and Free
Mode. Ranked Mode allows players to go head-to-head in a 3-on-3
battle. The tier is then decided by seasonal ranking, and players
automatically receive seasonal rewards depending on achieved rank and
result of wins and losses. Free Mode gives players the power to choose
how they'll battle with up to five other players, allowing highly
customizable, and even unbalanced teams presenting an added challenge.
The dungeon's diverse roster of Legends include Ryude, Athena Pierce,
Manji, Mike, Dark Lord, Grendel the Really Old, Mu Gong, and Moonbeam.
The update also includes the following in-game events:
-
Kemdi's Dice Game - From April 24 to May 9, a one-of-a-kind
board game experience will be available where players can earn dice
through hunting. Players can then roll the special dice to advance
their pieces on the board and earn rewards. Those who complete the
quest will then unlock the mysterious Kemdi's Gift Box (News - Alert).
-
Spring Wonder Wheel Event - Starting May 9, the Spring Woder
Wheel Event allows players the chance to win Emblem Potential Scrolls,
Lucky Day Scroll, Unique Rank Up Stones, Royal Coupons, and other rare
items. Maplers can earn chances to spin the wheel by finding special
tickets hidden throughout the game.
Among the other content additions, 4-mini games have been added in the Mini
Game Station. Also, based on player needs, improvements on Gold Leaf
Shop, character rebalancing and general UI/UX have been applied.
To learn more about MapleStory M, visit the Google
Play or App
Store page and follow @PlayMapleM
on Twitter (News - Alert) for the latest updates.
Assets:
MapleStory
M The Legends Return Update Assets
MapleStory
M The Legends Return Update Trailer
Social Media: Twitch
/ Facebook
/ Twitter
/ YouTube
/ Discord
About MapleStory M
MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic
world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same
endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss
raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise. Available
in 140 countries and 9 languages, MapleStory M quickly reached 10
million downloads within 100 days after global launch.
About Nexon America Inc.
Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) with
more than 80 live games operated across more than 190 countries, is a
global leader in online games. Nexon America introduced
micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model in the Western
market and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in
sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and
for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Nexon is listed on the
Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the company was placed on the Nikkei Stock
Index 300 in 2017.
