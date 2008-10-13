[April 25, 2019] New Reference Manager Gadget Simplifies Discovery, Boosts Research Productivity With Robust Literature Management

ENCINO, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk announced the addition of the Reference Manager Gadget to its Article Galaxy platform. Now available in the Article Galaxy Gadget Store, Reference Manager combines scientific search and discovery, on-demand access to full-text scholarly articles, and robust bibliographic reference management into one integrated application. A single-source solution, Reference Manager offers intelligent management of personal and group bibliographies with integrated discovery and copyright-managed PDF collections to both individual researchers and enterprises. From within the Reference Manager Gadget interface, users can: Search 15,000+ scholarly journals and the PubMed database

Import references and manage bibliographies

Tag references by keyword in self-populating folders

Track research with journal table-of-content (TOC) feeds

Purchase full-text scholarly journal articles on the spot

Author papers with in-line citing and writing in Microsoft Word "Our mission to help scientists personalize their research and improve the discovery process continues with the release of our Reference Manager Gadget," said Peter Derycz, CEO and president of Research Solutions. "This game-changing app for one-stop reference and literature management reduces the time-consuming and laborious nature of scientific research. At Reprints Desk, we're enthusiastic about helping researchers accelerate science." Designed with individual researchers and their wrkgroups in mind, Reference Manager Gadget makes it easy to import references by drag and drop, or by searching PubMed along with the full-text content of 26 scholarly publishers. The Gadget enables users to easily manage and share bibliographies, and automate discovery by subscribing to journal TOC feeds or tracking new citations with keyword-driven, self-populating smart folders.



Organizations can opt to save time and costs with Reference Manager's Group Bibliography – a copyright-compliant library of scientific literature in a central location – where everyone in the organization can securely access and share previously acquired PDFs for which re-use licenses exist. The Group Bibliography feature is exclusively available with an Article Galaxy Enterprise subscription and helps to avoid duplicate article orders. Managed by Reprints Desk, the Article Galaxy Gadget Store offers a vast library of easy-to-use apps that help personalize and enhance research. Opening a Gadget Store account is free and includes access to eight Gadgets.

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access to scientific research. Its wholly owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, Inc., simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, Reprints Desk's cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information on Research Solutions and Reprints Desk, visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-reference-manager-gadget-simplifies-discovery-boosts-research-productivity-with-robust-literature-management-300837848.html SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

