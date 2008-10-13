[April 25, 2019] New Trustwave Report Underscores Progressing Global Cybersecurity Threats

Trustwave today released the 2019 Trustwave Global Security Report, which reveals the top security threats, breaches by industry and cybercrime trends from 2018. The report is based on the analysis of billions of logged security and compromise events worldwide, hundreds of hands-on data-breach and forensic investigations, manual penetration tests, network vulnerability scans and internal research. Findings illustrate cybercriminals deviating towards a more focused approach against targets by using better obfuscation techniques and improved social engineering skills as organizations improve in areas such as time to detection and response to threats. Key findings from the 2019 Trustwave Global Security Report include: Asia Pacific and retail lead in data breaches -- The Asia-Pacific region led in the number of data compromises investigated, accounting for 35% of instances and overtaking North America at 30%, down from 43% in 2017. Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) came in third at 27%, followed by Latin America & Caribbean (LAC) at 8%. The retail sector experienced the highest number of incidences at 18%. The finance sector came in second at 11% and hospitality third at 10%, each slightly dropping from 13% and 12%, respectively, from the previous year.

"Our 2018 findings portray a story about adaptiveness, both from a business and cybercriminal perspective," said Arthur Wong, Chief Executive Officer at Trustwave. "We are seeing the global threat landscape continue to evolve as cybercriminals deterred by advanced monitoring and detection systems go to extraordinary lengths to breach organizations by wielding new malware variants, zero-day exploits and social engineering savvy. It's becoming imperative for businesses accelerating digital transformation to implement security programs that can quickly address attack innovation and ever-changing environments through leading-edge technologies and high-level security expertise." Data Sources

Trustwave experts gathered and analyzed real-world data from hundreds of breach investigations that the company conducted in 2018 across 19 countries. This data was added to billions of security events logged each day across a global network of Trustwave Advanced Security Operations Centers, along with deep analysis of tens of billions of email messages; tens of millions of web transactions; thousands of penetration tests across databases, networks and applications; and telemetry from both native and partner technologies distributed across the globe. To download a complimentary copy of the 2019 Trustwave Global Security Report, visit: www.trustwave.com/gsr. About Trustwave Trustwave is a leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider that helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce security risk. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of managed security services, security testing, consulting, technology solutions and cybersecurity education, Trustwave helps businesses embrace digital transformation securely. Trustwave is a Singtel company and the global security arm of Singtel, Optus (News - Alert) and NCS, with customers in 96 countries. For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190425005092/en/

