[April 24, 2019] New Autofunnel by GetResponse Radically Simplifies Small Business Marketing and Creates Fastest Path to Profitability Online

Small business owners, entrepreneurs and online marketers can now seize a greater slice of the multi-trillion dollar e-commerce industry without having to leave work, learn marketing or hire additional staff. "Autofunnel" by GetResponse is the only product of its kind that provides small business owners with a complete set of integrated marketing tools and the fastest step-by-step process to attract customers online, drive sales and measure results. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424005753/en/ Autofunnel by GetResponse Simplifies Small Business Marketing (Graphic: Business Wire) GetResponse, the global innovator in digital and email marketing, created Autofunnel based on an analysis of how customers buy online, and a deep understanding of the biggest challenges facing small business owners today - a scarcity of time and resources to market their products and services. Depending on what you're trying to sell online, Autofunnel provides a specific path to reach customers. Autofunnel also includes the most effective inbound and outbound marketing tools to drive sales. Those tools include advertising, social media, email, web forms, landing pages, webinars, ecommerce, abandoned shopping cart recovery, and more. Along with a complete set of digital marketing tools, GetResponse has teamed up with industry leaders in social media and ecommerce including Etsy (News - Alert) , PayPal, Shopify, Stripe, and others to make Autofunnel a turnkey solution. Autofunnel is ideal for small businesses selling products and services online. This includes e-commerce shop owners, e-book writers, coaches, designers, photographers, event planners, professional services providers, and other work-at-home pros selling goods and services online to other businesses and consumers. Autofunnel is so simple to use that small business owners only need to spend a few minutes setting up a campaign to see results within hours. "In toda's crowded marketing space, it's difficult for small business owners to figure out the fastest and most effective ways to attract customers online, manage leads, and turn those leads into sales," said Daniel Brzezinski, COO, GetResponse. "Autofunnel removes all that confusion and complexity by providing time-tested guidance and integrated marketing tools that make it easy to build profitable online businesses."



Key Autofunnel Features and Benefits Autofunnel brings together inbound and outbound marketing through the following key features and benefits.

A step-by-step guide to every stage of the online marketing and sales process. The Autofunnel suite includes Sales Funnel to sell products and services; Lead Funnel to collect email addresses and build loyalty, and Webinar Funnel to manage and promote online events.

40+ conversion-optimized scenarios written and designed by industry experts to sell, build contact lists, showcase your offers, and grow small businesses. Each scenario features high quality images, designs, and professional marketing copy that can be easily edited based on the needs of the business.

The ability to create and manage an online storefront.

Integration with popular social media channels and ecommerce platforms: including BigCommerce, Etsy, Magento, PrestaShop, Shopify, and WooCommerce.

Securely process and accept payments online using PayPal (News - Alert) , Stripe, BlueSnap, or PayU without requiring the customer leave the website.

Automatically generate social media ads: Amplify campaign reach and easily create social media ads using videos, animated slideshows or photos.

An extensive template library features ready to use forms based on industries and specific customer interests. This includes autoresponders, landing pages, offer pages, order forms, and order confirmation pages. Every template can be easily edited and customized to reflect the small business owner's brand. The cost of purchasing these marketing tools is estimated at tens of thousands of dollars, making it cost prohibitive for small business owners. It would also require significant time to master the tools and additional resources to make them all work together. Autofunnel removes these challenges and makes it easy for small business owners to promote and sell their goods online. Autofunnel pricing starts at $49 per month and will be widely available in Q2 with a free 30-day trial. Small business owners can cut the line today by joining the wait list: https://prelaunch.getresponse.com/signup and sharing the news about Autofunnel on social media. Customer Testimonials Prove the Value of Autofunnel Below are testimonials from customers and influencers that have tested Autofunnel. "There's no doubt that Autofunnel is a game changer. No other product on the market provides the marketing tools and know how that specifically helps small business owners quickly build an online presence and sell their products." Ian Cleary, CEO, Razor Social "Autofunnel is ideal for marketers. I used to spend a lot of time and money struggling to integrate multiple platforms and constantly learn new technology, which really slows down an entrepreneur. Autofunnel has everything we need to powerfully automate and exponentially scale our businesses in one simple-to-use system. It truly is amazing. I love it and I'm telling every business owner I know that they need to get it, too." - Sean Smith, Founder, Elite Coaching University "When it comes to tackling the age-old problem of knowing how to effectively market to customers, nothing compares to Autofunnel. I can't imagine why any small business owner would need another marketing tool." Jason Whaling, Founder & CEO, Act Marketing LLC About GetResponse GetResponse is an all-in-one online marketing platform that enables SMBs and enterprises to grow their businesses through inbound and outbound marketing campaigns including email, marketing automation, advertising, social media, e-commerce, landing pages, webinars, and CRM. More than 350,000 customers across 182 countries rely on GetResponse to easily create targeted marketing campaigns that deliver strong ROI. For more information, visit: www.getresponse.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424005753/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]