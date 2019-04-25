|
|[April 24, 2019]
|
New Autofunnel by GetResponse Radically Simplifies Small Business Marketing and Creates Fastest Path to Profitability Online
Small business owners, entrepreneurs and online marketers can now seize
a greater slice of the multi-trillion dollar e-commerce industry without
having to leave work, learn marketing or hire additional staff.
"Autofunnel" by GetResponse
is the only product of its kind that provides small business owners with
a complete set of integrated marketing tools and the fastest
step-by-step process to attract customers online, drive sales and
measure results.
GetResponse, the global innovator in digital and email marketing,
created Autofunnel based on an analysis of how customers buy online, and
a deep understanding of the biggest challenges facing small business
owners today - a scarcity of time and resources to market their products
and services.
Depending on what you're trying to sell online, Autofunnel provides a
specific path to reach customers. Autofunnel also includes the most
effective inbound and outbound marketing tools to drive sales. Those
tools include advertising, social media, email, web forms, landing
pages, webinars, ecommerce, abandoned shopping cart recovery, and more.
Along with a complete set of digital marketing tools, GetResponse has
teamed up with industry leaders in social media and ecommerce including
Etsy (News - Alert), PayPal, Shopify, Stripe, and others to make Autofunnel a turnkey
solution.
Autofunnel is ideal for small businesses selling products and services
online. This includes e-commerce shop owners, e-book writers, coaches,
designers, photographers, event planners, professional services
providers, and other work-at-home pros selling goods and services online
to other businesses and consumers. Autofunnel is so simple to use that
small business owners only need to spend a few minutes setting up a
campaign to see results within hours.
"In toda's crowded marketing space, it's difficult for small business
owners to figure out the fastest and most effective ways to attract
customers online, manage leads, and turn those leads into sales," said
Daniel Brzezinski, COO, GetResponse. "Autofunnel removes all that
confusion and complexity by providing time-tested guidance and
integrated marketing tools that make it easy to build profitable online
businesses."
Key Autofunnel Features and Benefits
Autofunnel brings together inbound and outbound marketing through the
following key features and benefits.
-
A step-by-step guide to every stage of the online marketing and sales
process. The Autofunnel suite includes Sales Funnel to sell products
and services; Lead Funnel to collect email addresses and build
loyalty, and Webinar Funnel to manage and promote online events.
-
40+ conversion-optimized scenarios written and designed by industry
experts to sell, build contact lists, showcase your offers, and grow
small businesses. Each scenario features high quality images, designs,
and professional marketing copy that can be easily edited based on the
needs of the business.
-
The ability to create and manage an online storefront.
-
Integration with popular social media channels and ecommerce
platforms: including BigCommerce, Etsy, Magento, PrestaShop, Shopify,
and WooCommerce.
-
Securely process and accept payments online using PayPal (News - Alert), Stripe,
BlueSnap, or PayU without requiring the customer leave the website.
-
Automatically generate social media ads: Amplify campaign reach and
easily create social media ads using videos, animated slideshows or
photos.
-
An extensive template library features ready to use forms based on
industries and specific customer interests. This includes
autoresponders, landing pages, offer pages, order forms, and order
confirmation pages. Every template can be easily edited and customized
to reflect the small business owner's brand.
The cost of purchasing these marketing tools is estimated at tens of
thousands of dollars, making it cost prohibitive for small business
owners. It would also require significant time to master the tools and
additional resources to make them all work together. Autofunnel removes
these challenges and makes it easy for small business owners to promote
and sell their goods online.
Autofunnel pricing starts at $49 per month and will be widely available
in Q2 with a free 30-day trial. Small business owners can cut the line
today by joining the wait list: https://prelaunch.getresponse.com/signup
and sharing the news about Autofunnel on social media.
Customer Testimonials Prove the Value of Autofunnel
Below are testimonials from customers and influencers that have tested
Autofunnel.
"There's no doubt that Autofunnel is a game changer. No other product on
the market provides the marketing tools and know how that specifically
helps small business owners quickly build an online presence and sell
their products."
-
Ian Cleary, CEO, Razor Social
"Autofunnel is ideal for marketers. I used to spend a lot of time and
money struggling to integrate multiple platforms and constantly learn
new technology, which really slows down an entrepreneur. Autofunnel has
everything we need to powerfully automate and exponentially scale our
businesses in one simple-to-use system. It truly is amazing. I love it
and I'm telling every business owner I know that they need to get it,
too."
- Sean Smith, Founder, Elite Coaching University
"When it comes to tackling the age-old problem of knowing how to
effectively market to customers, nothing compares to Autofunnel. I can't
imagine why any small business owner would need another marketing tool."
-
Jason Whaling, Founder & CEO, Act Marketing LLC
About GetResponse
GetResponse is an all-in-one online marketing platform that enables SMBs
and enterprises to grow their businesses through inbound and outbound
marketing campaigns including email, marketing automation, advertising,
social media, e-commerce, landing pages, webinars, and CRM. More than
350,000 customers across 182 countries rely on GetResponse to easily
create targeted marketing campaigns that deliver strong ROI. For more
information, visit: www.getresponse.com.
