[April 24, 2019] New Yotpo and Klaviyo Integration Propels Email Innovation and Revenues for D2C Brands

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commerce marketing innovation leaders Yotpo and Klaviyo today announced an integration upgrade to create the most powerful email experiences for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to date. Building on Klaviyo and Yotpo's existing loyalty program integration, the enhancement allows brands to leverage the power of user-generated content (UGC) and data to convert email subscribers into buyers more effectively. "Today's top direct-to-consumer brands are known for transforming marketing touchpoints into next-level experiences for their customers. Brands deserve technology innovation that enhances their ability to build deep relationships, and I'm proud that the new integration for reviews we developed with Yotpo more than delivers on that," said Steve Wietrecki, Chief Revenue Officer at Klaviyo. The seamless UGC integration between Klaviyo and Yotpo offers a two-fold benefit: improved automation and segmentation for marketers, and more engaging content and personalization for customers. With the integration, customer reviews can be sorted by topic and product to automatically showcase the most relevant social proof in email campaigns. For instance, a brand promoting a sale on denim can filter and show denim-related reviews highlighting style (skirt or pants) or even fit (slim or relaxed). Additionally, using machine learning, the integration pulls in most positive review content that historically drove the most conversions. Sports bra innovator SheFit, a Shark Tank company that has seen a three-year growth rate of 2,770%, experienced email success with the latest update. "Yotpo's integration with Klaviyo makes incorporating our user-geerated content into email campaigns so quick and easy. UGC is crucial for building customer trust, loyalty, and interest, and since implementing reviews into our emails this is evident, as our CTR has increased by 5.8%," said Luke Butler, Director of Marketing, SheFit.



Brands are also able to improve campaign segmentation using reviewer data, such as review ratings, and number of reviews submitted, as well as by custom questions data like style preferences, skin type, body shape, and more. This, in turn can supercharge triggered campaigns, empowering email marketers to proactively build a new catalog of triggered email flows. "The contact sync feature of Yotpo's integration with Klaviyo has been such a big help. It allows us to engage customers at a moment of high satisfaction after leaving a positive review. We capitalize on this by triggering automated emails thanking them and encouraging them to share our brand with their friends," said Guangyong Chuang, Digital Strategy & Growth Lead, Hello Molly, one of Australia's most popular fashion brands. "This is such a great way to round out the post-purchase experience and build re-engagement loops, with the added benefit of nurturing powerful brand advocates."

"Today's empowered and incredibly savvy shoppers look to reviews to bring confidence to their purchase decisions. Not only does this latest integration with Klaviyo make emails more helpful, showcasing reviews enhances trustworthiness and authenticity, which are critical to the success of direct-to-consumer brands," said Will Schnabel, SVP Business Development, Yotpo. Dozens of today's fastest-growing D2C brands use Yotpo and Klaviyo including Brooklinen, UNTUCKit, Chubbies, Colourpop, and Vanity Planet. For more information on the new integration with Klaviyo, visit the Yotpo blog and integration page. About Klaviyo Klaviyo is a data and marketing platform that accelerates growth for companies by enabling them to leverage their owned marketing channels. Klaviyo makes it easy to access, store, analyze, and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted email and advertising campaigns. And unlike other marketing platforms Klaviyo doesn't force companies to choose between advanced functionality or ease of use - so brands are able to maximize their sales quickly. That's why over 13,000 innovative companies like Steve Madden, Taylor Stitch, and Bonobos sell more with Klaviyo. Learn how they're doing it at www.klaviyo.com. About Yotpo Yotpo's commerce marketing solutions for user-generated content marketing, loyalty, and referrals help brands accelerate growth by enabling advocacy and maximizing customer lifetime value. Yotpo proudly serves thousands of brands including Away Travel, Glossier, UNTUCKit, Steve Madden, and MVMT. An official partner to Google and Facebook, Yotpo has raised $101 million in funding and employs over 300 employees globally. Check out https://www.yotpo.com. For media inquiries, contact: Cristina Dinozo for Yotpo

