[April 24, 2019] New AI-Powered Zoovu Interface Brings Self-Service Digital Assistants to Market

Zoovu, the leading AI conversational marketing platform, today announced the launch of its new interface, delivering a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered, self-service digital assistant suite to brands and retailers. Zoovu's enhanced offering fuels a new means of brand / consumer interaction and engagement via solutions like chatbots and voice assistants, providing authentic personalized experiences and conversations for shoppers as they progress through their purchase journeys. Global research firm Gartner (News - Alert) recently predicted that by 2022, 72% of customer interactions will involve emerging technologies such as machine learning applications, chatbots and other virtual personal assistants as they look to provide more conversational consumer interactions. However, while the future is bright for this market, Zoovu found that nearly one-in-four marketers said that their current digital assistant solutions aren't intelligent, scalable or adaptive enough, underscoring the need for an augmented product offering. As eCommerce sites continue to evolve and customers seek more conversational, contextual and personalized experiences, Zoovu's new platform looks to fill this gap. Powered by AI, machine learnig and natural language processing (NLP) technologies, Zoovu's digital assistant enables brands to create more personalized experiences for customers, tailoring responses and content to each user's interests. The new offering provides over 200 bespoke templates, each with unique layouts, designs and conversational flows, empowering brands to create an entirely customized digital assistant based on their respective needs, as well as those of their customers. The platform also features a variety of powerful add-on capabilities including lead generation plugins, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) integrations, a dynamic product tagging feature as well as powerful reporting capabilities, which give companies insight into items that are performing at the highest and lowest levels so that they can be positioned to consumers accordingly.



"Self-service technology options are an increasingly-growing ask amongst our customers, and we're helping to revolutionize this market as it relates to brands' digital assistant deployment efforts," said Rob Mullen, chief executive officer, Zoovu. "We're in the business of helping brands create more relatable, conversational touchpoints with consumers, and our platform only enhances this effort. From Fortune 500 enterprises to SMBs with limited marketing budgets, the new Zoovu interface provides the opportunity for digital assistants to be an attainable asset for all brands regardless of size, industry or target audience." With Zoovu's new self-service offering, brands no longer require dedicated IT costs or resources to create and deploy digital assistants and can take charge of the experience they wish to provide by having direct access to the technology's infrastructure. On the back-end, Zoovu constantly collects interaction patterns to understand the positive and negative elements of Q&A feeds, while also capturing behavioral data, providing real-time insights to help brands and retailers optimize their product recommendation and customer profile building efforts and ensure more personalized and streamlined shopper experiences.

"Rather than thinking of a conversation as exclusively taking place between one human and one machine, AI can be used to monitor and draw insights from every conversation and learn from them to determine how certain areas of a brand can perform better in the future," continued Mullen. "The Zoovu platform provides real-time reporting and insights into what products are selling, which are struggling, which customers are drawn to and more, delivering real-time ROI contributions." Zoovu's self-service offering presents an affordable, high-impact interface that allows companies of all sizes to deploy a customized digital assistant. For more information about the platform and pricing, visit www.zoovu.com. About Zoovu:

Zoovu is the ultimate AI-conversational marketing platform. We help brands and retailers grow sales and increase conversion across chatbots, website and in-store. Our AI-driven digital assistants interact with billions of consumers every day to help find the perfect product. More than 200 brands use Zoovu digital assistants today, including Amazon, Coty, Whirlpool and Canon (News - Alert) . Headquartered in New York and London, Zoovu operates worldwide across 1000+ categories and all languages. See more at: www.zoovu.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424005015/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]