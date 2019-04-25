[April 24, 2019] New D20 Appliance and Software Release 2.1 Extend Diamanti's Kubernetes Infrastructure Leadership

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamanti, the technology leader in enterprise Kubernetes infrastructure, today announced the launch of its D20 appliance, the first converged platform purpose-built to radically simplify Kubernetes deployments in on-premises data centers and across cloud providers. In less than 15 minutes, customers can deploy D20 and start running container workloads on Kubernetes.

Containers, Kubernetes, and other open-source technologies accelerate application development, but running containerized apps in production on legacy IT infrastructure has introduced a steep learning curve for Global 1000 enterprises. Early attempts to run containers on virtual machines have proven both costly and non-performant (read: Five Reasons You Should Run Containers on Bare Metal, Not VMs ). In Diamanti’s 2018 Container Adoption Benchmark Survey , 44 percent of respondents said they plan to replace some virtual machines with conainers, and 34 percent said they spend more than $250,000 annually on VMware licensing fees. In addition to reducing this “VM tax,” enterprises are moving off of virtual machines and onto bare metal containers for performance reasons.



“A growing number of forward-looking enterprises are taking a bare-metal approach to containers that eliminates VMs to improve performance and utilization,” said Jay Lyman, Principal Analyst, 451 Research. 'However, supporting Kubernetes and the potential shift away from large-scale VM usage presents infrastructure challenges. Vendors such as Diamanti provide infrastructure that can accommodate orchestrated Kubernetes environments without impairing the flexibility or performance that makes Kubernetes desirable in the first place.” Boasting 15-minute deployment of the full container stack (Kubernetes 1.12 / Docker 1.13 support), 1M IOPS per node, and sub-100µs latency, the D20 appliance gives enterprise platform architects and application owners the simplicity, performance and reliability they need to run Kubernetes in production. The D20 is orders of magnitude more performant than running containers on virtual machines.

Because the D20 appliance’s exceptional performance is driven by Diamanti’s intelligent storage and networking architecture, the Diamanti platform fully delivers on the promise of a true open-source Kubernetes experience. The D20 ships with the 2.1.0 Diamanti console, and enterprise-grade feature enhancements, including: D20 hardware platform (based on Intel Purley platform)

Performance-tier QoS limits

Volume resize

Open-source Kubernetes 1.12 / Docker 1.13 support

Multi-domain LDAP “Kubernetes is one of the most rapidly adopted technologies in IT history, but a common challenge has been the difficulty of standing up Kubernetes infrastructure and delivering guaranteed performance in production,” said Tom Barton, CEO at Diamanti. “After 15 years of experience on virtual machines, the market is seeking a lighter-weight, more performant, enterprise-class Kubernetes infrastructure, minus proprietary vendor lock-in.” Diamanti has been named a Gartner “Cool Vendor” for its enterprise kubernetes platform, and was named the winner of the 2018 Container Trailblazer category by the Tech Trailblazers awards. Other product accolades for Diamanti include being named a CRN “10 Coolest Cloud Storage Startups,” being named a “Trend-Setting Product in Data Management” by Database Trends and Applications, and being included in Forbes “10 New Product Categories Created Exclusively for the Container Era.” About Diamanti

Diamanti is the technology leader in bare-metal Kubernetes infrastructure. Purpose-built for modern cloud and open-source environments, Diamanti’s enterprise Kubernetes platform gives infrastructure architects, IT operations, and application owners the performance, simplicity, efficiency, and enterprise-class features they need to run Kubernetes in production. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors CRV, DFJ, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, Translink Capital, and Goldman Sachs. For more information visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom. Editorial Contact

