|
|[April 24, 2019]
|
New Senior Announces Settlement and Proposed Governance Changes
New Senior Investment Group Inc. ("New Senior" or the "Company") (NYSE:
SNR) announced today it has reached an agreement to settle a derivative
lawsuit brought on behalf of the Company against members of the
Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), Fortress Investment Group
LLC and its affiliates (collectively, "Fortress") and Holiday
Acquisition Holdings LLC ("Holiday"). The settlement provides for the
payment of $53 million to the Company and the recommendation of certain
corporate governance changes in exchange for customary releases. The
settlement remains subject to the approval of the Delaware Court of
Chancery, with the proposed cash payment to be reduced by any amounts
awarded by the Court to counsel for the plaintiff in the action. After
negotiation of the principal terms of the Settlement, New Senior agreed
that plaintiff's counsel will request that the Court approve a fee and
expense award equal to $14.5 million, which is inclusive of attorneys'
fees and out of pocket expenses.
The proposed governance changes include amendments to the Company's
certificate of incorporation and bylaws to eliminate the Company's
classified Board over a period of three years and an amendment to the
bylaws providing for the election of directors by a majority of the
votes cast in uncontested elections. The implementation of these changes
is subject to approval by the Company's stockholders at the Company's
2019 annual meeting, and the Board has agreed to submit and recommend
these changes to the stockholders at the annual meeting.
Subject to the receipt of Court approval, the settlement would resolve
claims initially brought in the Delaware Court of Chancery on December
27, 2016 relating to the Company's 2015 public offering and acquisition
of a 28-property portfolio from Hliday and the Company's management
agreements with Fortress.
ABOUT NEW SENIOR
New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real
estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing
properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018,
New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties,
with 133 properties across 37 states. More information about New Senior
can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING
STATEMENTS
Certain information in this press release may constitute
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation
statements regarding the proposed settlement, amounts to be paid to the
Company and to plaintiff's counsel in connection with the proposed
settlement and the proposed corporate governance changes. These
statements are not historical facts. They represent current expectations
regarding future events and are subject to a number of risks and
uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause
actual results to differ materially from those described in the
forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but
are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to Court approval
of the proposed settlement and stockholder approval of the proposed
corporate governance changes. Accordingly, you should not place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein. For a
discussion of these and other risks and important factors that could
affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Risk
Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent annual
and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
which are available on the Company's website (www.newseniorinv.com).
New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not
possible for New Senior to predict or assess the impact of every factor
that may cause its actual results to differ materially from those
contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements
contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release, and
New Senior expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any
updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein
to reflect any change in New Senior's expectations with regard thereto
or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement
is based.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424005592/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]