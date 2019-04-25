[April 23, 2019] New From ATTO: Hardware Accelerated Standard iSCSI

AMHERST, N.Y., April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc ., a global leader of storage, network connectivity and infrastructure solutions, announced the availability of ATTO xCORE hardware accelerated iSCSI, a low latency implementation of standard TCP/IP based iSCSI, in their ATTO XstreamCORE™ ET 8200 storage controller.

“iSCSI has been connecting storage solutions for decades and manufacturers have been attempting to make iSCSI more efficient with greater speed and lower latency. In theory it is possible to make iSCSI faster but in practical implementations manufacturers are still limited by TCP/IP”, said Tom Kolniak, senior director of marketing at ATTO Technology. “ATTO found a solution. The challenge of adding iSCSI support to the XstreamCORE meant implementing TCP/IP in hardware without TCP/IP offload engines.” ATTO XstreamCORE ET 8200 is a top-of-rack 1U storage controller that, for less than the price of a server, connects any external SAS device, such as a JBOD of HDDs or SSDs, a RAID array or external tape devices, and presents them on an Ethernet SAN fabric. XstreamCORE has extremely low latency because of xCORE hardware acceleration and ATTO intelligent Bridging Architecture™ resulting in only 2-4 microseconds of added latency. SAS LUNs attached to the ET 8200 are connected via four 12Gb wide lane SAS ports and mapped and presented via two 40Gb Ethernet ports as RDMA baed ISER and/or iSCSI targets.



To reach its performance goals XstreamCORE ET 8200 utilizes the parallel processing capabilities of custom xCORE ASICs that feature multiple parallel I/O acceleration engines which work together to move data at an extremely fast rate. Combined with the lossless RDMA Ethernet protocol iSER (iSCSI Extensions for RDMA) and hardware accelerated iSCSI, XstreamCORE integrates with SAS storage to create high bandwidth shared Ethernet storage solutions. “ATTO’s initial release of XstreamCORE ET 8200 supported connecting SAS devices to Ethernet networks via iSCSI extensions for RDMA over RoCE v2,” said Jim U’Ren, product manager at ATTO. “Using iSER is a very efficient, Fibre Channel-like technology for new installations that utilize Linux® OS and RoCE, however those that require the use of Windows® or IllumOS operating systems have challenges deploying iSER. ATTO hardware accelerated iSCSI works everywhere iSCSI is supported and achieves speeds that rival RDMA-based iSER.”

With the ability to scale up using any brand of storage or enclosure, XstreamCORE is ideal for high performance and large capacity use cases, including storage disaggregation, hyperscale data centers fast block storage, high performance computing, imaging, databases and high frequency trading and other financial applications.

ABOUT ATTO For over 30 years, ATTO Technology, Inc., has been a global leader across the IT and media and entertainment markets, specializing in storage and network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works collaboratively with partners to deliver a wide range of end-to-end, customized solutions to better store, manage and deliver big data. With a focus toward markets that require higher performance and with a dedication to working as an extension of customer's design teams, ATTO manufacturers host adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt™ enabled devices and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, 10/25/40/50/100GbE, NVMe and Thunderbolt.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

ATTO Technology, Inc.

