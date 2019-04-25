[April 23, 2019] New Entity Helps Customers Reimagine What's Possible With Digital

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrea Rubin Marketing Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its affiliate company, Calibrant Digital. Calibrant is an online marketing and consulting firm that will help its partners in regulated industries including insurance (life, health, property and casualty) and financial services redefine how they use digital. Calibrant creates customized digital experiences for consumers using deep vertical intelligence, and pulling it through their knowledge of data, media, and consumer behavior. The firm will offer a comprehensive set of managed services including lead generation, data analytics, search, display advertising, email, and creative production. Calibrant will benefit from the stewardship of Adrea Rubin as CEO, supported by a snior executive leadership team. With almost 30 years in business, Adrea Rubin Marketing is a recognized leader in direct response marketing. The formation of Calibrant extends its expertise in customer acquisition, lead generation and end-to-end execution fully into the digital realm.



"With the rapid evolution of direct-to-consumer marketing in digital media, I feel this is the ideal time to solidify our position in the marketplace," said Rubin. "I am as passionate about Adrea Rubin Marketing as I have been since our inception, but also excited to expand our capabilities." Adrea Rubin Marketing and Calibrant will work together to provide a comprehensive solution that addresses all aspects of a marketing campaign, from strategy to execution. With seamless coordination and deep expertise, this partnership will amplify results for its client partners. The name Calibrant was chosen to reflect how the company will help its partners calibrate what is possible in digital media. Whatever its clients' goals or challenges are, Calibrant's team of product, industry, strategy, and marketing execution experts are committed to finding non-traditional, highly effective, and impactful solutions.

ABOUT Adrea Rubin Marketing

Adrea Rubin Marketing takes a 360-degree view on integrated multi-channel marketing strategies to help its clients acquire, retain, and retarget customers. The firm's services include online and offline data procurement, lead generation, competitive insights, custom modeling and analytics, creative messaging, and consultation supported by solid solutions to drive business growth. Adrea Rubin is instrumental in developing the firm's product offerings and strategic direction. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-entity-helps-customers-reimagine-whats-possible-with-digital-300835684.html SOURCE Adrea Rubin Marketing

