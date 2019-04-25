|
|[April 22, 2019]
|
New Residential Investment Corp. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ, "New Residential" or the
"Company") announced today that it will release its first quarter
financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019 on Wednesday, May
1, 2019 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.
In addition, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 1,
2019 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be
posted to the Investor Relations section of New Residential's website, www.newresi.com.
All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The
conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-866-393-1506 (from within
the U.S.) or 1-281-456-4044 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prir
to the scheduled start of the call; please reference "New Residential
First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call."
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the
public on a listen-only basis at www.newresi.com.
Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and
download any necessary software required to listen to the internet
broadcast.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from
1:30 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 through 11:59 P.M.
Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (from
within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.); please
reference access code "1980259."
ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL
New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and actively
managing, investments principally related to residential real estate.
The Company primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing related
assets and other related opportunistic investments. New Residential is
organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate
investment trust ("REIT") for federal income tax purposes. The Company
is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global
investment management firm.
