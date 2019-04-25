[April 22, 2019] New Jersey American Water & Scholastic Partner to Provide Water Conservation Curriculum to NJ Teachers & Students

In celebration of Earth Day, New Jersey American Water and Scholastic are partnering together again this year to provide valuable curriculum to teachers for educational lessons for students throughout the state of New Jersey focused on water. Through the How Water Works program, New Jersey teachers can receive valuable, free STEM-based curriculum highlighting the important role water plays in our everyday lives. "This is the fourth year New Jersey American Water has partnered with Scholastic to help our New Jersey educators shine a light on water and its profound impact on our world," said Denise Venuti Free, Director of Communications and External Affairs for New Jersey American Water. "We hope that our educational materials will help foster a new generation of sustainable citizens that appreciate the value of water, better understand its life sustaining qualities and advocate for its security well into the future." The How Water Works curriculum is specially crafted for students in grades 3-8. Created by Scholastic with the support of New Jersey American Water, this creative program meets a variety of New Jersey Core Curriculum Content Standards and serves as a useful, creative supplement to teachers' existing lesson plans. The 2019 How Water Works curriculum contains a variety of assignment ideas for teachers to utilize, all centered on water's impact on our everyday lives. Worksheets and hands-on experiments will give students the opportunity to learn more about the natural resource, explore how public water systems actually work, examine how we can "rethink" wastewater and delve into how we can incorporate conservation efforts into everday life.



Additionally, this year's curriculum brings a new element to the learning process - the How Water Works interactive platform, an online tool to further complement each lesson plan and help students extend their knowledge beyond the course materials. Students are encouraged to go at their own pace and click through different digital infographics to learn more about the water treatment process and the terms associated with it, from source to home and back again. For more information about the How Water Works program or to obtain the 2019 curriculum, visit www.scholastic.com/njaw.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.7 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit www.amwater.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005396/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]