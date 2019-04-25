[April 22, 2019] New Boundary Technologies and Radio Bridge Partner to Bring End-to-End IoT Applications to Long-range Wireless Sensors

Partnership delivers secure and scalable enterprise-class IoT applications without coding Minneapolis, MN – April 22, 2019 – New Boundary Technologies, a leading provider of innovative Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) applications, and Radio Bridge, a leading designer and manufacturer of long-range wireless sensors, today announced their partnership to deliver end-to-end IoT application services for long-range wireless sensors.







Radio Bridge designs and manufactures a growing portfolio of low-cost wireless LoRa and Sigfox sensors. Sensors are available to monitor temperature, humidity, motion, button presses, proximity, water leaks, and more. Radio Bridge sensors are used in Smart Building, Smart City, Smart Farming, and Industrial Automation applications. The Radio Bridge wireless sensors have multi-year battery life, connect to the Internet using low cost data plans, and eliminate wiring installation costs.



The New Boundary Technologies RemoteAware™ IoT application service provides equipment OEMs, distributors and solution providers with private-label branded “single pane-of-glass” web dashboards for their customers. RemoteAware now integrates with the Radio Bridge cloud and supports the entire Radio Bridge product line. Applications are typically available in one day without needing programmers or web developers.





Developing enterprise-class IoT applications typically takes more than a year and a six-figure development budget. The new partnership provides IoT solution providers with complete end-to-end branded solutions immediately. Combining Radio Bridge wireless sensors with the RemoteAware IT Application service delivers cost effective IoT solutions that were previously cost prohibitive.



“Our partnership with Radio Bridge solidifies our commitment to work with industry leaders to simplify IoT applications and make the technology more accessible to companies across a variety of industries,” said New Boundary Technologies CEO Kim Pearson. “They have an exciting and growing portfolio of sensors based on the latest industry standard wireless technologies. Together we bring turnkey IoT solutions to market quickly.” “We chose to work with New Boundary Technologies because of their decades of expertise providing reliable, secure and scalable IoT applications,” said Radio Bridge CEO Steve Kilts. “This partnership lets our customers deliver total end-to-end solutions quickly. As we continue to expand our sensor catalog, all current and future Radio Bridge products are compatible out of the box with the RemoteAware IoT Application Service.” Both companies will be showcasing their IoT and wireless sensor technologies at the IoT Fuse Workshop and Conference in Minneapolis April 23 -25. New Boundary Technologies and Radio Bridge will each be conducting 2-hour hands-on workshops on Tuesday, April 23rd. Attendees can also meet New Boundary Technologies at Table #403, Zone 3 and Radio Bridge at Table #507, Zone 2 at the Conference on Thursday, April 25.



To learn more about their IoT Fuse workshops, please visit https://iotfuse.com/sessions/radio-bridge-workshop/ and https://iotfuse.com/sessions/building-enterprise-industrial-iot-web-applications-without-coding/.



About New Boundary Technologies New Boundary Technologies has been pioneering innovative Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) applications for more than 30 years. Its RemoteAware™ IoT application service (www.remoteaware.com) has provided private label branded solutions for Fortune 500 companies, solution providers and system integrators since 2001. RemoteAware applications are provided as a hosted service, so solution providers and customers don’t need their own IT resources. A rich set of out-of-the-box capabilities delivers applications quickly requiring little or no software development.



About RemoteAware™ RemoteAware™ is a hardware and communications independent IoT Application Service that provides real-time monitoring and control of remote sensors and equipment using a “single pane-of-glass” web dashboard. RemoteAware-powered applications can be private-label branded and integrate with Amazon AWS IoT, Microsoft Azure, and third-party analytics and back-office applications.



About Radio Bridge Radio Bridge Inc. designs and manufactures long-range wireless sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry using emerging wireless standards such as LoRaWAN. We have a portfolio of sensor products that have very long range, low cost, and extended battery life. The sensors are targeted toward the home security, smart city, medical device, and industrial automation industries. Radio Bridge offers an optional web-based console for provisioning, monitoring, and configuration of the sensors in the field. Custom design is also available with the goal of achieving seamless sensor-to-cloud solutions for a variety of applications. For additional information visit https://radiobridge.com

