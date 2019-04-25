[April 22, 2019] New Dialight IntelliLED™ Solution Brings Smart Controls to Heavy Industrial Lighting Applications on Earth Day

FARMINGDALE, N.J., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight (LSE:DIA), celebrating over 80 years as a global leader in lighting innovation, this Earth Day announced the launch of its new IntelliLED™ Connected Industrial Lighting Platform—a wireless controls solution for heavy industrial lighting applications. The new IntelliLED system enables heavy industrial customers to leverage Dialight's high-performance, long-lasting Vigilant® High Bay, Low Bay, and High Output High Bay LED fixtures alongside the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) wireless controls platform to maximize plant safety, productivity, energy efficiency, cost savings and future readiness. The system can also seamlessly integrate with existing automation, for a turnkey solution that brings lighting controls into an existing interface that customers are already accustomed to. The IntelliLED system operates on a 2.4 GHz wireless mesh, self-healing network and features an RF Network Analysis tool and selectable RF channels to optimize signal strength for robust, reliable connectivity. The system's heavy-duty industrial gateway controller accommodates up to 120 nodes (fixtures and sensors) in a ruggedized, IP66/NEMA 4X-rated enclosure that stands up to harsh environments. It can be easily scaled up to virtually control up to 10,000 nodes in multiple facilities with the IntelliLED Enterprise Server. "Our IntelliLED IIoT platform takes our industry-leading LED lighting to a new level, offering the system-wide visibility and granular control our customers need to optimize plant operations while meeting their sustainability goals," said Marty Rapp, Dialight Group Chief Executive. "And, because it can integrate seamlessly with existing building automation, it's exceptionally easy to manage usng tools most customers are already familiar with."



The IntelliLED system includes a multilingual interface for global use and offers a wide range of advanced management features to optimize lighting efficacy, energy use, and cost effectiveness. Key features include: Fixture grouping that allows for fast, simplified control over specific areas in a facility;

Programmable dimming that maximizes ROI by adjusting light output from 100 percent down to 5 percent, as needed;

Customizable scheduling to create the perfect lighting scheme for unique operations patterns;

Daylight harvesting and occupancy sensors to help conserve energy when lighting is not needed;

Web-based programming that is compatible with any PC, mobile or tablet device;

Real-time monitoring to track energy usage, view fixture status, optimize energy savings and enable proactive maintenance planning;

Security protocols to ensure only credentialed user access;

RF Network Analysis tool and selectable RF channels to optimize signal strength. The IntelliLED system also includes Open Automated Demand Response compliance, providing a future-ready solution for companies participating in or preparing for ADR programs with their local utilities to automatically reduce light output during peak demand.

To learn more about integrating the Dialight IntelliLED controls platform with its class-leading industrial LED lighting solutions, visit www.dialight.com.

Dialight (LSE: DIA.L) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight's LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance and achieving a rapid return on investment. The company is headquartered in the UK with operations in the USA, UK, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Mexico and Brazil. www.dialight.com. MEDIA CONTACT:

Chellsy Costello

SSPR

215-933-9627

SOURCE Dialight

