[April 20, 2019] New Spark Media Announces Appointment of Sean Dollinger as President and CEO

TORONTO, April 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of New Spark Media Inc. ("New Spark" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Dollinger as President and CEO, effective today. "We are thrilled to welcome Sean to lead New Spark," said Jonathan Held, outgoing CEO and continuing member of the Board of New Spark. "Sean brings a wealth of experience and expertise in technology start-ups. One of the biggest challenges businesses have is connecting effectively with the end user. We believe what we can do with this platform, under Sean's leadership, will be revolutionary." "I am excited to join New Spark's team for the opportunity to grow its client base in the U.S. market. I look forward to leading this company and taking it to the next level," said Mr. Dollinger. "New Spark's content management platform is well-positioned to be a leader in the user engagement space." Mr. Dollinger is the former CEO of Namaste Technologies, Inc. "I wish Namaste every success and will be pleased to continue to support its management team in myadvisory role," said Dollinger.



About New Spark Media Inc. New Spark Media Inc. is a technology company which offers a reliable, scalable, secure and easy to integrate solutions to optimize and gauge user engagement through its suite of analytics. New Spark's user-generated content curation platform allows users to share media across a variety of community platforms, while providing an easy way to moderate and collect metadata on the activity. New Spark has clients throughout North America, Europe and Australia, who use these tools to source, curate and publish user generated content on their community sites, contests pages and social media platforms. www.newspark.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes. Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of New Spark, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of New Spark to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and other risks of the technology industry. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause New Spark's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, neither New Spark assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. SOURCE New Spark Media Inc.

