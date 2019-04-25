|
[April 18, 2019]
|
New Media Schedules First Quarter 2019 Results and Dividend Announcement
New Media Investment Group Inc. ("New Media" or the "Company", NYSE:
NEWM) announced today that it will release its first quarter financial
results and dividend for the first quarter on Thursday, May 2, 2019,
prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.
In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 2,
2019 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be
posted to the Investor Relations section of New Media's
website, www.newmediainv.com.
All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The
conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-855-319-1124 (from within
the U.S.) or 1-703-563-6359 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior
to the scheduled start of the call; please reference "New Media First
Quarter Earnings Call" or access code "2378656".
A simultaneous webcst of the conference call will be available to the
public on a listen-only basis at www.newmediainv.com. Please allow extra
time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary
software required to listen to the internet broadcast.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available
approximately two hours following the call's completion through 11:59
P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 16, 2019 by dialing 1-855-859-2056
(from within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.);
please reference access code "2378656".
About New Media Investment Group Inc.
New Media supports small to mid-size communities by providing
locally-focused print and digital content to its consumers and premier
marketing and technology solutions to our small and medium business
partners. The Company is one of the largest publishers of locally based
print and online media in the United States as measured by our 146 daily
publications. As of December 31, 2018, New Media operates in over
580 markets across 37 states reaching over 22 million people on a weekly
basis and serves over 199,000 business customers.
For more information regarding New Media and to be added to our email
distribution list, please visit www.newmediainv.com.
