[April 18, 2019] New Media Schedules First Quarter 2019 Results and Dividend Announcement

New Media Investment Group Inc. ("New Media" or the "Company", NYSE: NEWM) announced today that it will release its first quarter financial results and dividend for the first quarter on Thursday, May 2, 2019, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Media's website, www.newmediainv.com. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-855-319-1124 (from within the U.S.) or 1-703-563-6359 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference "New Media First Quarter Earnings Call" or access code "2378656". A simultaneous webcst of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newmediainv.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.



A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours following the call's completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 16, 2019 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code "2378656". About New Media Investment Group Inc.

New Media supports small to mid-size communities by providing locally-focused print and digital content to its consumers and premier marketing and technology solutions to our small and medium business partners. The Company is one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States as measured by our 146 daily publications. As of December 31, 2018, New Media operates in over 580 markets across 37 states reaching over 22 million people on a weekly basis and serves over 199,000 business customers. For more information regarding New Media and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.newmediainv.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190418005657/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]