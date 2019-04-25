[April 18, 2019] New Chief Financial Officer Appointed at Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group Executive Team Welcomes Archie Meyers CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Tweddle Group, a world leader in information solutions, named Archie Meyers new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective Feb. 13, 2019. Meyers brings 20+ years' experience in corporate finance and controllership to the role. Tweddle Group President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Suszek says Meyers' track record was a key factor in his selection. "Archie has all the right experience to be the type of CFO Tweddle Group needs," said Suszek. "He's already proven to be the ideal partner for the executive team and for the business." Meyers feels the company's people are its greatest strength. "The skillsets we have, our knowledge of the industry—those are our biggest selling points," Meyers said. "When I look at Tweddle Group, I see a company where those qualities inform every product and service we develop." The new CFO's experience covers a rangeof sectors within service and manufacturing. He previously served as CFO for Metal Powder Products, LLC and Revere Plastics Systems, LLC. Prior to those roles Meyers held various positions at plant and corporate levels with an operations focus. He began his career as a CPA at the firm of Ernst & Young.



"Archie's financial leadership will be a great asset to us as we move forward," Suszek said. "He'll be a force for the benefit of Tweddle Group in strategic planning and decisions." Meyers believes his skillset forms a good fit with Tweddle Group's current opportunities. "The business is evolving," he said. "Our products really speak to that. I'm operations-focused and data-driven, and I can look at the business in new, strategic ways to help the team determine where we want to go and how we want to move forward."

Meyers graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1995. To learn more about Tweddle Group, visit www.tweddle.com About Tweddle Group Tweddle Group believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience—for product managers, technicians and—most of all—consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com. Contact:

Paul Arnegard

Paul Arnegard
parnegard@tweddle.com

