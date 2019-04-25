ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Security Innovations from Xerox Help Businesses Address Network Threats in Real Time
[April 18, 2019]

Xerox announced today security enhancements to its line of Xerox AltaLink® Multifunction Printers (MFPs), providing IT managers, network administrators and chief information security officers with an extra layer of protection and a more proactive approach to network threats.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190418005106/en/

"While other networked print devices use a fractured, manual approach to cybersecurity, Xerox employs an automated response that neutralizes threats at their source," said Dr. Alissa J. Abdullah, chief information security officer, Xerox. "Instantaneous responses are critical when seconds could mean the difference between effective threat response and a catastrophic breach."

How It Works

By augmenting Xerox's embedded security technologies with McAfee Data Exchange Layer (DXL) and Cisco Platform Exchange Grid (pxGrid) platforms, cybercriminals are stopped from gaining a foothold into networks and compromising sensitive data.



When a threat is detected, McAfee (News - Alert) Embedded Control whitelisting technology halts the attack. The MFP sends an alert to McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator, which communicates the event to Cisco (News - Alert) Identity Services Engine over the DXL/pxGrid framework. Cisco Authentication Service takes the affected device off the network until the extent of the attack can be completely evaluated.

With this level of integration, customers can centrally manage and enforce security policies, break up silos and eliminate blind spots.


A free download of the McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator extension, available for the AltaLink MFPs, i-Series MFPs and EC7836/7856 MFPs, can be found at Xerox AltaLink.

About Xerox

In the era of intelligent work, we're not just thinking about the future, we're making it. Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is a technology leader focused on the intersection of digital and physical. We use automation and next-generation personalization to redefine productivity, drive growth and make the world more secure. Every day, our innovative technologies and intelligent work solutions-Powered by Xerox ®-help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) at @Xerox.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox®, AltaLink® and Powered by Xerox® are trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.


