|[April 18, 2019]
New Security Innovations from Xerox Help Businesses Address Network Threats in Real Time
Xerox announced today security
enhancements to its line of Xerox
AltaLink® Multifunction Printers (MFPs), providing IT
managers, network administrators and chief information security officers
with an extra layer of protection and a more proactive approach to
network threats.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190418005106/en/
"While other networked print devices use a fractured, manual approach to
cybersecurity, Xerox employs an automated response that neutralizes
threats at their source," said Dr.
Alissa J. Abdullah, chief information security officer, Xerox.
"Instantaneous responses are critical when seconds could mean the
difference between effective threat response and a catastrophic breach."
How It Works
By augmenting Xerox's embedded security
technologies with McAfee
Data Exchange Layer (DXL) and Cisco
Platform Exchange Grid (pxGrid) platforms, cybercriminals are stopped
from gaining a foothold into networks and compromising sensitive data.
When a threat is detected, McAfee (News - Alert) Embedded Control whitelisting
technology halts the attack. The MFP sends an alert to McAfee ePolicy
Orchestrator, which communicates the event to Cisco (News - Alert) Identity Services
Engine over the DXL/pxGrid framework. Cisco Authentication Service takes
the affected device off the network until the extent of the attack can
be completely evaluated.
With this level of integration, customers can centrally manage and
enforce security policies, break up silos and eliminate blind spots.
A free download of the McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator extension, available
for the AltaLink MFPs, i-Series MFPs and EC7836/7856 MFPs, can be found
at Xerox
AltaLink.
About Xerox
In the era of intelligent work, we're not just thinking about the
future, we're making it. Xerox
Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is a technology leader focused on the
intersection of digital and physical. We use automation and
next-generation personalization to redefine productivity, drive growth
and make the world more secure. Every day, our innovative technologies
and intelligent work solutions-Powered by Xerox ®-help people
communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com
and follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) at @Xerox.
Xerox®, AltaLink® and Powered by Xerox® are
trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190418005106/en/
