[April 17, 2019] New Software Updates to Compeat Advantage Enhance the Overall User Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compeat, the most comprehensive all-in-one integrated restaurant accounting, back office, workforce and intelligence management software announced today a new release of Advantage 2.0. The latest release includes new features, enhanced performance, improved workflows, and a modern user interface to offer even greater ease-of-use and is fully available via the cloud. "Compeat customers already have the most robust restaurant software available. These latest advancements will further enhance their user experience," states Jeff Stone, CEO of Compeat. "We value the feedback we receive from customers and are continuously making improvements to ensure that we are delivering the best software available in the market. I am so proud of the product's design and our engineering team's commitment to making it even easier for restauranteurs to streamline operations and improve their bottom line." "We have 25 entities. The invention of sliced bread has nothing on the ability in 2.0 to switch seamlessly between entities while editing the same restaurant item," states Ed Archer of Copper Cellar. "Switching between entities is now a breeze and a great time-saver. Thank you Compeat!" The robust list of enhancements includes: Enhanced P&L dynamic report with side by side store comparison

Improved Bank Reconciliation feature- better look and feel and enhanced search capabilities

User friendly Daily Sales Report view, optimized for tablets

Improved Daily Sales Report balancing visibility

Streamlined wizards fr Inventory and Accounting transaction screens

Real-time Inventory Count Screen with offline capabilities- autosaves work when offline

A combined Inventory maintenance and setup screens into a seamless module

New Purchase Order Transmit log feature to download previously transmitted orders

Improved labelling of Above Store vs In-Store settings

Fast entity switching and above-store indicators for features and settings

Multi-action save buttons to speed workflow for new record creation

Increased multi-record editing features for deleting, completing, and posting

Color Coded Totals Bars at the bottom of Invoices and Journal Entries

Consolidated Menu Options make related actions easy to find



The early adopters' feedback has been extremely positive. "We've built this company by listening to our community. Guided by that feedback, we continually improve the user experience of our software," continues Stone. "We knew that expectations were high for Advantage 2.0. When I heard a heartfelt 'OMG' from one of our users when he saw the new Enhanced P&L side by side comparison report, I felt proud that our team had exceeded expectations." Compeat has made it seamless for customers to transition from Advantage 1.0 to 2.0. Early adopters were off and running with just two introductory group webinars highlighting the key improvements. The UI/UX design is incredibly intuitive for customers.

Join us for an introductory demo of Advantage 2.0 over the next few weeks, click here. See it for yourself. About Compeat Compeat offers the most comprehensive and innovative all-in-one restaurant management software available for the restaurant industry. With over 36 years of industry experience, Compeat is the largest provider of integrated accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligence solutions designed to improve profitability of restaurant operators nationwide. Our product portfolio includes Hire, Labor Management and Compliance, Schedule, Payroll, Accounting, Inventory, Recipes, Prep and Ordering, Logbook, Event Management, Intelligence, Manager and Employee Mobile Apps and third-party integrations including over 75 Point of Sale partners. For more information, visit www.compeat.com. Contact:

