[April 16, 2019] New Mountain Capital Acquires ACETO Chemicals Business

New Mountain Capital, LLC, a leading growth-oriented investment firm with over $20 billion in assets under management, announced today that an affiliate has agreed to acquire the chemicals business ("Aceto" or the "Company") of ACETO Corporation (OTC: ACETQ). Headquartered in Port Washington, NY, Aceto is a leading virtual manufacturer engaged in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of over 1,100 chemical compounds globally. Aceto has long been recognized as a leading partner to customers in the life sciences and specialty materials sectors. With over 25 years of experience operating globally, Aceto brings unique capabilities in sourcing niche, low-volume, difficult-to-find products and insuring a high level of quality and reliability for its customers. Aceto's local market knowledge, regulatory expertise, and logistical capabilities contribute to a compelling value proposition that generates long-term and collaborative customer relationships. New Mountain, a New York-based investment firm, identified Aceto through its longstanding proactive focus on the life sciences and specialty materials sectors. New Mountain is providing Aceto with significant financial and strategic resources to support future growth initiatives and better serve its customers. "Aceto is a leader in its space, and we look forward to partnering with the team to support the next phase of rowth," said Andre Moura, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital. "We will be working closely with management to help the Company realize its full growth potential by scaling capabilities in key markets and investing in new organic and inorganic initiatives while maintaining the high level of quality and reliability which have always been the hallmarks of Aceto's success."



Matt Holt, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital, added, "This partnership is the result of our continued efforts to back leading platforms in the life sciences and specialty materials sectors. We see an opportunity to build Aceto into a leader in its space." Ropes and Gray LLP is acting as legal advisor to New Mountain. CIM Partners LLC is acting as financial advisor to New Mountain.

About Aceto Aceto, incorporated in 1947, is focused on the global marketing, sale, and distribution of Pharmaceutical Ingredients (pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients) and Performance Chemicals (specialty chemicals and agricultural protection products). With business operations in nine countries, Aceto distributes over 1,100 chemical compounds used principally as finished products or raw materials in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, agricultural, coatings and industrial chemical industries. Aceto's global operations, including a staff of 25 in China and 12 in India, are distinctive in the industry and enable its worldwide sourcing and regulatory capabilities. About New Mountain Capital New Mountain Capital is a New York based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, public equity, and credit funds with over $20 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit www.newmountaincapital.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005762/en/

