|[April 16, 2019]
New Mountain Capital Acquires ACETO Chemicals Business
New Mountain Capital, LLC, a leading growth-oriented investment firm
with over $20 billion in assets under management, announced today that
an affiliate has agreed to acquire the chemicals business ("Aceto" or
the "Company") of ACETO Corporation (OTC: ACETQ).
Headquartered in Port Washington, NY, Aceto is a leading virtual
manufacturer engaged in the development, marketing, sale, and
distribution of over 1,100 chemical compounds globally. Aceto has long
been recognized as a leading partner to customers in the life sciences
and specialty materials sectors. With over 25 years of experience
operating globally, Aceto brings unique capabilities in sourcing niche,
low-volume, difficult-to-find products and insuring a high level of
quality and reliability for its customers. Aceto's local market
knowledge, regulatory expertise, and logistical capabilities contribute
to a compelling value proposition that generates long-term and
collaborative customer relationships.
New Mountain, a New York-based investment firm, identified Aceto through
its longstanding proactive focus on the life sciences and specialty
materials sectors. New Mountain is providing Aceto with significant
financial and strategic resources to support future growth initiatives
and better serve its customers.
"Aceto is a leader in its space, and we look forward to partnering with
the team to support the next phase of rowth," said Andre Moura,
Managing Director at New Mountain Capital. "We will be working closely
with management to help the Company realize its full growth potential by
scaling capabilities in key markets and investing in new organic and
inorganic initiatives while maintaining the high level of quality and
reliability which have always been the hallmarks of Aceto's success."
Matt Holt, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital, added, "This
partnership is the result of our continued efforts to back leading
platforms in the life sciences and specialty materials sectors. We see
an opportunity to build Aceto into a leader in its space."
Ropes and Gray LLP is acting as legal advisor to New Mountain. CIM
Partners LLC is acting as financial advisor to New Mountain.
About Aceto
Aceto, incorporated in 1947, is focused on the global marketing, sale,
and distribution of Pharmaceutical Ingredients (pharmaceutical
intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients) and Performance
Chemicals (specialty chemicals and agricultural protection products).
With business operations in nine countries, Aceto distributes over 1,100
chemical compounds used principally as finished products or raw
materials in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, agricultural, coatings
and industrial chemical industries. Aceto's global operations, including
a staff of 25 in China and 12 in India, are distinctive in the industry
and enable its worldwide sourcing and regulatory capabilities.
About New Mountain Capital
New Mountain Capital is a New York based investment firm that emphasizes
business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term
capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, public
equity, and credit funds with over $20 billion in assets under
management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest
quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then
works intensively with management to build the value of these companies.
For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit www.newmountaincapital.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005762/en/
