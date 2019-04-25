[April 16, 2019] New E-Book From Flow Provides Crucial Insights Into Consumer Cross-Border E-Commerce Behaviors

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 16, 2019 Flow, the global e-commerce solution for cross-border brands and retailers, today announced the release of its Cross-Border E-Commerce Trends: Global Research Report, the result of a two month long study of international consumer e-commerce behaviors. This research was conducted across 11 countries, aiming to gain insight into consumer purchasing behaviors to further expand sales and revenue of Flow's clients in these international markets. The report provides insight into trends among consumers purchasing across borders, including the barriers of cross-border shopping, expectations of online shopping, and other data points. Some key findings include:

Over 80% of shoppers in Brazil , Australia and Canada make cross-border purchases.

, and make cross-border purchases. In Japan and South Korea , where cross-border shopping was lowest, site security, language barrier and currency exchange rates were cited as important reasons for not hopping cross border.

and , where cross-border shopping was lowest, site security, language barrier and currency exchange rates were cited as important reasons for not hopping cross border. 52% of the respondents said they were somewhat or very unlikely to purchase goods cross-border if the website is not in their local language.

Cross-border shoppers in Australia , Canada , India , Japan , South Korea and UK list the USA as the #1 country from which they shop.



"Through conducting this survey, we're able to get an in-depth look into exactly what customers are looking for when shopping cross-border," said Rob Keve , co-founder and CEO of Flow. "Our goal is to make cross-border e-commerce frictionless. By learning more about consumer preferences, we can ultimately pave the way for our impressive roster of global retail clients to better craft their international sales strategies." Flow's Cross-Border E-Commerce Trends: Global Research Report is free of charge and can be downloaded here. A printed version is also available upon request.

About Flow

Most e-commerce businesses struggle with the complexities of selling their products internationally. The problem is they don't have the tools nor the flexibility they need to sell cross-border, and existing solutions are missing the mark. At Flow, we believe there's a better way and that global e-commerce should simply work. We have first-hand experience with cross-border challenges from our days working at well-known global brands, which is why we built a next generation engine to power global growth for ambitious e-commerce businesses. Our solution automates and simplifies every aspect of the international e-commerce process for our customers. We remove the barriers of cross-border commerce by offering benefits such as multi-currency pricing, cost efficient and rapid shipping, international payment options, well-defined taxes and duties, and simple returns. Now global brands like MVMT Watches, MZ Wallace, Outerknown, Charles & Colvard and others can increase their customer conversion and grow international revenue starting today. Let it Flow. SOURCE Flow

