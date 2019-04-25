|
New RootMetrics by IHS Markit Report for Boston: Verizon Sweeps Mobile Performance Awards With AT&T Heating up the Competition
A new report from RootMetrics
by IHS (News - Alert) Markit, the standard for mobile performance benchmarking, reveals
Verizon and AT&T lead the way when it comes to overall mobile
performance in Boston. According to the latest "1st
Half 2019 Boston Metro RootScore Report," the two carriers
share awards for overall performance, network reliability and call
performance. However, Verizon (News - Alert) holds the network speed and data
performance awards outright.
When it comes to data performance, AT&T recorded the fastest median
download speed in the area at 48.8 Mbps, an improvement from the 32.4
Mbps the carrier recorded during the last testing period. Sprint (News - Alert) and
Verizon also made significant median download speed improvements in the
first half of 2019, recording speeds of 30.2 Mbps and 46.2 Mbps,
respectively.
"Our latest report shows impressive mobile performance improvements
across the board in Boston," said Doug King, director of business
development at RootMetrics. "While Verizon swept the awards for the
fourth straight testing period, AT&T (News - Alert) turned up the heat in the mobile
performance race, sharing awards in four categories. The progress in
data performance allows Bostonians to enjoy a more seamless smartphone
experience."
This marks the 17th time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in
Boston and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide
a scientific, independent and consumer-focused assessment of mobile
network performance.
Mobile Performance You Can Depend On
Verizon and T&T shared the Network Reliability RootScore Award, which
Verizon previously held outright. Meanwhile, Verizon holds the Network
Speed RootScore Award outright, which the carrier previously shared with
T-Mobile (News - Alert). Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good
mobile experience. RootMetrics' network reliability category is a
combination of results from data, call and text tests, while the network
speed category examines results across testing of data transfers and
web/app tasks.
Boston Shows Multiple Facets to Data Performance
Verizon earned the Data Performance RootScore Award outright in this
testing period. Previously, Verizon had shared the award with T-Mobile.
The data showed that T-Mobile recorded the fastest median upload speed
at 16.1 Mbps, the equivalent of allowing subscribers to post a picture
to social media in about two seconds. During outdoor walking tests in
the dense urban core of Boston, Sprint recorded the fastest median
download speed at 49.9 Mbps and T-Mobile recorded the fastest median
upload speed at 31.3 Mbps. The data performance category reflects how
well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, and downloading
files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps.
Verizon's wins in the data and speed categories show how multi-faceted
network performance is. While Verizon did not offer the fastest median
speeds recorded, it edged ahead in scoring thanks to greater consistency
at delivering fast speeds and performing better during network latency
tests. Doug King noted, "Data performance is about more than just median
download and upload speeds. As a rough analogy, consider a car race. Top
speed alone is only part of the picture. Among other factors, you have
to consider how quickly the car gets off the starting line and how
consistently it can maintain high speeds."
Call and Text Performance
AT&T and Verizon shared the award for call performance, while all four
carriers shared the Text Performance RootScore Award. Call performance
testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain
calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly
consumers can send and receive text messages.
Comprehensive Testing
To evaluate the mobile experience in Boston, RootMetrics conducted tests
across all hours of the day and night from February 21 through March 3.
Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were
conducted indoors at 170 locations and while driving 3,699 miles. For
details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology
section of the RootMetrics website.
About RootMetrics
RootMetrics by IHS Markit is mobile analytics that measures mobile
network performance and offers insights into the consumer mobile
experience. RootMetrics provides data on mobile network performance to
help the networks improve and give consumers an end-to-end look at
mobile performance. To ensure that RootMetrics results reflect
real-world mobile usage, testing is conducted based on where, when and
how consumers use their smartphones most often.
IHS Markit and RootMetrics are registered trademarks of IHS Markit
Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be
trademarks of their respective owners © 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights
reserved.
