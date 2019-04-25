[April 16, 2019] New VPs of Engineering and Customer Experience Join GreatHorn to Drive Enterprise Scale

GreatHorn, provider of the industry's most advanced email threat protection platform, today announced it has made two key executive appointments to its leadership team: James Luciani is the Vice President of Engineering and Matt Petrosky has been named the company's Vice President of Customer Experience. The industry veterans bring with them decades of experience building scalable teams, processes, and platforms as organizations undergo rapid growth. "Jim and Matt have both held vital roles in building two of Massachusetts' largest cybersecurity companies," said Kevin O'Brien, CEO and co-founder of GreatHorn. "We've built our reputation on helping businesses reduce the frustration and risk associated with email security and are now bringing on a pair of dynamic leaders with extensive experience in creating enterprise solutions that deliver exceptional value. We believe the addition of Jim and Matt to our team will help us scale the company through its next stage of growth while maintaining our innovative position within the email security space." In addition to authoring more than 20 patents and patent proposals, Luciani brings more than 30 years' experience building high-quality, efficient engineering teams focused on availability, performance, and customer experience. As the VP of Engineering at Akamai (News - Alert) , Luciani most recently managed engineering for the mobile business unit from its inception. Prior to Akamai, Luciani served in executive and senior leadership roles at companies such as Ericsson (News - Alert) , Ba Networks/Nortel, and a number of start-ups.



At GreatHorn, Luciani manages the development of GreatHorn's cloud-based email security platform and services. By applying his experience developing widely deployed, highly available technology and services, Luciani will ensure that GreatHorn continues to build upon its history of innovation while expanding the platform to scale as the company builds market share in the enterprise. Petrosky is a proven leader and technology evangelist who spent more than 12 years at Carbon Black. While there, he helped scale the company from 20 customers to more than 4,000, contributing to the company's successful IPO.

At GreatHorn, Petrosky is responsible for customer experience - from identifying exploitable market gaps and ensuring GreatHorn Email Security meets customer needs to owning customer success, training, and feedback for future product features. Petrosky's experience in both customer success and product management roles make him uniquely qualified to preserve and expand GreatHorn's customer-centric focus as the company scales. GreatHorn's email security platform combines traditional reactive email security methods (using multiple sources of threat intelligence - both third-party and proprietary) with proactive threat identification based on an organization's unique communication patterns, enabling the platform to protect against advanced attacks more quickly and accurately than any other. This method has proven effective in identifying modern payload-free attacks, including credential phishing attacks, which accounted for 77 percent of compromised attacks in 2017. By providing protection against sophisticated threats before, during, and after an attack, GreatHorn ensures employees are protected from email threats at every potential interaction point. About GreatHorn

GreatHorn protects organizations from more advanced threats than any other email security platform. By combining its highly sophisticated threat detection engine with accessible user context tools and integrated incident response capabilities, GreatHorn Email Security shields businesses from both sophisticated phishing attacks and fast-moving zero-day threats, freeing security teams from the tedium of email security management while enabling them to respond to genuine threats faster than ever before. By combining deep relationship analytics with continuously evolving user and organizational profiling, GreatHorn's cloud-native email security platform provides adaptive, anomaly-based threat detection that secures email from malware, ransomware, executive impersonations, credential theft attempts, business services spoofing, and other social engineering-based phishing attacks. More information is available at www.greathorn.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005318/en/

