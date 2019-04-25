|
|[April 16, 2019]
|
New VPs of Engineering and Customer Experience Join GreatHorn to Drive Enterprise Scale
GreatHorn,
provider of the industry's most advanced email threat protection
platform, today announced it has made two key executive appointments to
its leadership team: James Luciani is the Vice President of Engineering
and Matt Petrosky has been named the company's Vice President of
Customer Experience. The industry veterans bring with them decades of
experience building scalable teams, processes, and platforms as organizations
undergo rapid growth.
"Jim and Matt have both held vital roles in building two of
Massachusetts' largest cybersecurity companies," said Kevin O'Brien, CEO
and co-founder of GreatHorn. "We've built our reputation on helping
businesses reduce the frustration and risk associated with email
security and are now bringing on a pair of dynamic leaders with
extensive experience in creating enterprise solutions that deliver
exceptional value. We believe the addition of Jim and Matt to our team
will help us scale the company through its next stage of growth while
maintaining our innovative position within the email security space."
In addition to authoring more than 20 patents and patent proposals,
Luciani brings more than 30 years' experience building high-quality,
efficient engineering teams focused on availability, performance, and
customer experience. As the VP of Engineering at Akamai (News - Alert), Luciani most
recently managed engineering for the mobile business unit from its
inception. Prior to Akamai, Luciani served in executive and senior
leadership roles at companies such as Ericsson (News - Alert), Ba Networks/Nortel, and
a number of start-ups.
At GreatHorn, Luciani manages the development of GreatHorn's cloud-based email
security platform and services. By applying his
experience developing widely deployed, highly available technology and
services, Luciani will ensure that GreatHorn continues to build upon
its history of innovation while expanding the platform to scale as the
company builds market share in the enterprise.
Petrosky is a proven leader and technology evangelist who spent more
than 12 years at Carbon Black. While there, he helped scale the company
from 20 customers to more than 4,000, contributing to the company's
successful IPO.
At GreatHorn, Petrosky is responsible for customer experience - from
identifying exploitable market gaps and ensuring GreatHorn Email
Security meets customer needs to owning customer success, training, and
feedback for future product features. Petrosky's experience in both
customer success and product management roles make him uniquely
qualified to preserve and expand GreatHorn's customer-centric focus as
the company scales.
GreatHorn's email security platform combines traditional reactive email
security methods (using multiple sources of threat intelligence - both
third-party and proprietary) with proactive threat identification based
on an organization's unique communication patterns, enabling the
platform to protect against advanced attacks more quickly and accurately
than any other. This method has proven effective in identifying modern
payload-free attacks, including credential phishing attacks, which
accounted for 77
percent of compromised attacks in 2017. By providing protection
against sophisticated threats before, during, and after an attack,
GreatHorn ensures employees are protected from email threats at every
potential interaction point.
About GreatHorn
GreatHorn protects organizations from more
advanced threats than any other email security platform. By combining
its highly sophisticated threat detection engine with accessible user
context tools and integrated incident response capabilities, GreatHorn
Email Security shields businesses from both sophisticated phishing
attacks and fast-moving zero-day threats, freeing security teams from
the tedium of email security management while enabling them to respond
to genuine threats faster than ever before.
By combining deep relationship analytics with continuously evolving user
and organizational profiling, GreatHorn's cloud-native email security
platform provides adaptive, anomaly-based threat detection that secures
email from malware, ransomware, executive impersonations, credential
theft attempts, business services spoofing, and other social
engineering-based phishing attacks. More information is available at www.greathorn.com.
